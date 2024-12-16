X
NFL DFS Lineup Picks For FanDuel, DraftKings - Falcons vs. Raiders MNF Showdown (Week 15)

3 weeks ago
Kyle Pitts - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
Welcome back, RotoBallers! We have an interesting battle going down out in the desert tonight. It’ll be Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) heading west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11). Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is questionable for this game with a knee injury. If he can’t go, it’ll be Desmond Ridder under center for the Raiders. Let’s see how this one plays out. 

Thanks to today's advanced analytics, I'll do my best to provide you with as much in-depth analysis as possible regarding positional matchups and the like to help put some lunch money in your pocket. Let's make some coin this season, gang, and get right to it.

I will provide you with daily fantasy football picks on FanDuel and DraftKings for the Falcons vs. Raiders Monday night NFL DFS showdown slate on December 16. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks. For questions, follow me on X @LucidMediaDFS, or sign up for RotoBaller premium to chat any time!

MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Bijan Robinson - RB, $17,400 (DK), $16,000 (FD)

Key Stats

  • 2024 Stats: 215 rushing attempts, 977 rushing yards, 58 targets, 53 receptions, 401 receiving yards, nine touchdowns
  • Projected Rush DVOA: 6.43%

I’ll start this slate off with Bijan Robinson. As the Falcons are trying to close in on an NFC South division title, I look for them to put the ball in the hands of their best playmaker. It doesn’t hurt that Robinson has a fantastic matchup against this Raiders defense that ranks 25th in defensive rushing DVOA and 26th in DVOA against running backs in the passing game. 

My model projects Bijan to run for 91.96 yards, adding 3.91 receptions and 39.45 yards on 4.81 targets for 0.99 total touchdowns. 

Brock Bowers - TE, $15,900 (DK), $15,500 (FD)

Key Stats

  • 2024 Stats: 118 targets, 87 receptions, 933 receiving yards, four touchdowns
  • Opponent DVOA vs. TE: -9.1%

I’ll flip the field and look at the top playmaker on the other side of things with Brock Bowers. While the Falcons offer a respectable 10th-ranked defense against tight ends, Bowers has been relatively unstoppable this season, and you could make the argument that he’s deserving of the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. 

Tonight, Bowers will look to continue to make a case at that, projecting to catch 5.86 of 8.11 targets for 57.56 yards and 0.39 touchdowns. 

Other Captains/MVPs: Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Sincere McCormick, Darnell Mooney

Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Drake London - WR, $9,400 (DK), $13,000 (FD)

Key Stats

  • 2024 Stats: 116 targets, 75 receptions, 866 receiving yards, six touchdowns
  • Opponent DVOA vs. WR1: -2.3%

I’ll take a look at Drake London next. While the Raiders defense funnels towards third and fourth receivers relative to the top-two receivers, London doesn’t draw too bad of a matchup, as the Raiders allow 8.1 targets and 62.8 receiving yards per game against opposing offenses’ top targets. I’m expecting all hands to be on deck here, and like with Bijan, I expect the Raiders to get the ball into London’s hands. 

My model projects London to catch 6.18 of 9.4 targets for 71.27 yards and 0.5 touchdowns tonight. 

Sincere McCormick - RB, $7,600 (DK), $10,000 (FD)

Key Stats

  • 2024 Stats: 32 rushing attempts, 175 rushing yards, five targets, four receptions, 12 receiving yards
  • Projected Rush DVOA: -18.27%

I’ll take a look at Sincere McCormick next. McCormick has offered, if nothing else, a reliably consistent option out of the backfield. He’s run the ball for 142 yards on 27 attempts over the last two weeks, adding 12 receiving yards on four receptions on five targets in the passing game. The matchup isn’t a great one, but I’m gambling on McCormick once again being the work horse in this offense. 

My model projects McCormick to run the ball 15.73 times for 69.64 yards while adding 1.28 receptions on 1.82 targets for 7.66 yards and 0.43 total touchdowns in this one. 

Other Flex Options: Jakobi Meyers, Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Kyle Pitts - TE, $4,800 (DK), $7,500 (FD)

Key Stats

  • 2024 Stats: 60 targets, 36 receptions, 508 receiving yards, three touchdowns
  • Opponent DVOA vs. TE: 19.8%

I’ll look at a pair of Falcons pass catchers tonight in the value spot, starting with Kyle Pitts. Season-long and daily fantasy players have been nothing but frustrated with Pitts since he made his debut in Atlanta, with this season being no different. Nevertheless, he draws a strong matchup in this one against a Raiders defense that ranks 28th in DVOA against tight ends. 

My model projects Pitts to catch 3.54 of his 4.81 targets for 48.74 yards and 0.38 total touchdowns. 

Ray-Ray McCloud III - WR, $5,400 (DK), $8,500 (FD)

Key Stats

  • 2024 Stats: 72 targets, 53 receptions, 574 receiving yards, one touchdown
  • Opponent DVOA vs. Other WR: 15% 

I’ll wrap this slate up with Ray-Ray McCloud III. McCloud has stepped in nicely to the “gadget” role in this Atlanta offense this season and is coming off a big game in Week 14, where he caught 8-of-11 targets for 98 yards. 

Tonight, my model projects McCloud to catch 3.97 of 4.9 targets for 42.42 yards and 0.31 touchdowns. 

Other Value Options: Tyler Allgeier, Daniel Carlson, Tre Tucker, Falcons D/ST

Have a good week, everyone!



