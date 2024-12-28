It’s great to be back in the swing of things in the NBA, RotoBallers. In these articles, I focus on the top plays, traditionally geared toward cash games. However, with over a decade of NBA DFS experience under my belt—and as someone who rarely dives into cash formats—I'm selecting picks that also typically come with high upside. That means they offer the steady floor needed for cash games while packing the high ceiling we need for tournaments.

It's a seven-game slate in the NBA tonight, and when I say there is a lot up in the air, I genuinely mean it. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Domantas Sabonis, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard all carry legitimate injury designations, so we must monitor the news and adjust accordingly. The Knicks are in a smash spot against the Wizards, while the Pistons-Nuggets and Bucks-Bulls games have the most intrigue from a daily fantasy perspective. Luka Doncic remains out, so we'll get another night of an underpriced Kyrie Irving and role players on the Mavericks, too.

This article will provide my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 12/28/24. Remember to monitor NBA injury news as the slate can completely change before lineups lock at 7 p.m. EST on DraftKings and FanDuel. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Today's NBA DFS Core Picks

Here is a look at some of the higher-priced players we can use as building blocks for cash and GPP contests.

Nikola Jokic is the top option on the slate, as he always is on every slate he's a part of. The three-time MVP is averaging an astonishing 67.3 DK points per game this season, and he has exceeded 65 DK points in 8-of-12 December contests. He holds the highest ceiling on the slate, and while a matchup against the Pistons frontcourt isn't ideal, he's as matchup-proof as a player can get.

Karl-Anthony Towns is another core piece for me tonight. He's coming off two disappointing games, but a matchup against the Wizards is just what the doctor ordered. Washington allows the most fantasy points per game overall and the most fantasy points per game to centers this season. They struggle with allowing points and three-pointers to the position, which perfectly aligns with Towns' game.

Lastly, Kyrie Irving will be a staple of my lineup construction on this slate. Irving has struggled with his shot lately and hasn't exploded with Doncic out of the lineup, but this is his opportunity to put up a tourney-winning fantasy score. Portland allows the fourth-most fantasy points per game to PGs this season, and this game should be competitive enough for Irving to take charge and crush value at his affordable salary.

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. DET - C ($11,900 DK; $12,300 FD) Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK @ WAS - C ($9,700 DK; $9,500 FD) Kyrie Irving, DAL @ POR - PG/SG ($8,400 DK; $9,100 FD)

Today's NBA DFS Value Picks

This is where we talk about saving salary. Whether it's a severely underpriced backup or even as simple as a guy playing like someone who should be priced higher, this is where you'll find guys who make lineups work.

Sorting the best value picks of the day by fantasy points per dollar:

This is a rough value board, but we're almost guaranteed to see players pop out as we get injury news. As it stands, I'm looking at Trayce Jackson-Davis, Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby, Dereck Lively III, and Royce O'Neale as my priorities for value.

Top Value Plays:

Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW vs. PHX - C ($4,300 DK; $5,200 FD) Precious Achiuwa, NYK @ WAS - PF/C ($3,500 DK) DraftKings Only OG Anunoby, NYK @ WAS - SF/PF ($5,800 DK; $6,600 FD)

Today's NBA DFS Picks: Point Guard

Kyrie Irving is the star of the show here. I like Cade Cunningham against the Nuggets, as he's in great form, and they haven't defended PGs well. Kyrie has a similar ceiling at a $1,800 less salary, though, and I can't pass up those savings with Jokic on the slate. Irving is due for a monster performance, and I don't see why we can't project that happening against a leaky Portland defense.

Considering their recent spike games, Jalen Brunson and Jamal Murray feel underpriced, so I will mix those two guys into lineups. Irving has the higher ceiling in this spot, though.

Top PG Options:

Kyrie Irving, DAL @ POR ($8,400 DK; $9,100 FD) Jamal Murray, DEN vs. DET ($7,400 DK; $7,900 FD)

Today's NBA DFS Picks: Shooting Guard

Irving and Murray can also be played at SG, so I'll focus my analysis on other options. Mikal Bridges is volatile, but he looks great in a matchup against the most forgiving defense in the NBA. He should push for 40 minutes tonight against the Wizards, so I have no problem taking shots on him at his mid-range salary.

Austin Reaves is my other priority at the position. He produced 60.5 DK points in a 26/10/10 triple-double against the Warriors on Christmas Day. He won't do that again, but we could see another big outing from him against a vulnerable Kings defense. If LeBron or Davis are out, he's a smash play.

Top SG Options:

Kyrie Irving, DAL @ POR ($8,400 DK; $9,100 FD) Mikal Bridges, NYK @ WAS ($6,100 DK; $6,400 FD) Jamal Murray, DEN vs. DET ($7,400 DK; $7,900 FD) Austin Reaves, LAL vs. SAC ($6,500 DK; $6,900 FD)

Today's NBA DFS Picks: Small Forward

We can mix and match three Knicks starters at small forward tonight, with OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart qualifying at SF. I l like Hart the best due to his propensity for high rebound totals, but he's also the most expensive of the trio. All three are viable on this slate, and Anunoby may get overlooked by box-score watchers as he has put up two straight dud performances.

Royce O'Neale is another option to consider at his modest pricing. He has produced two consecutive games with 30 minutes played and at least 30 DK points, coinciding with Devin Booker being out of the lineup. He should see around 30 minutes again tonight, and while the game environment isn't strong, the Warriors have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game overall this season.

Top SF Options:

Josh Hart, NYK @ WAS ($6,700 DK; $7,300 FD) Mikal Bridges, NYK @ WAS ($6,100 DK; $6,400 FD) OG Anunoby, NYK @ WAS ($5,800 DK; $6,600 FD) Royce O'Neale, PHX @ GSW ($5,200 DK; $5,500 FD)

Today's NBA DFS Picks: Power Forward

Anunoby and Hart qualify and PF, and I like another Knick in Precious Achiuwa at his rock-bottom salary on DraftKings. However, I have to mention a sub-$10,000 LeBron James. If he plays, we're going to prioritize him. He's averaging 59.3 DK PPG over his last three games, so $9,500 for the future Hall of Famer is simply too cheap.

Top PF Options:

LeBron James, LAL vs. SAC ($9,500 DK; $9,800 FD) Josh Hart, NYK @ WAS ($6,700 DK; $7,300 FD) OG Anunoby, NYK @ WAS ($5,800 DK; $6,600 FD)

Today's NBA DFS Picks: Center

Jokic will be the focal point of my lineups. He should be a focal point of your lineups as well.

I know I've been mentioning a lot of Knicks as top picks on this slate, but it doesn't get more intriguing than Towns. KAT has had three down games over his last five, but I've seen enough 60-70 DK point games from him this season to keep returning to the well. As mentioned in this article, matchups don't get any better than the Wizards. He makes for an interesting pivot in non-Jokic lineups.

Jackson-Davis and Achiuwa are value options I will mix in, but it will be primarily Jokic at center for me tonight.

Top C Options:

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. DET ($11,900 DK; $12,300 FD) Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK @ WAS ($9,700 DK; $9,500 FD)

Today's Top NBA DFS Game Stacks

Nuggets vs. Pistons (o/u 232.5)

Today's Top NBA DFS Avoids

I won't get to any shares of Domantas Sabonis tonight. He has been playing fine but doesn't possess the ceiling we can get from every other player in his salary range.

My Favorite NBA DFS Picks for Today

Here is where I leave you with some of my favorites.

My favorite overall play on the slate: Nikola Jokic

My favorite CASH play on the slate: Kyrie Irving

My favorite GPP play on the slate: Karl-Anthony Towns

My favorite value play: Trayce Jackson-Davis

NBA DFS News and Injury Alerts

