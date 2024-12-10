X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Fantasy Football Injury Reports: Week 15 Updates for Derek Carr, Isaac Guerendo, Bucky Irving, Dallas Goedert, Jonathon Brooks, Will Dissly, Aidan O'Connell, more

3 days ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Aidan O'Connell - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks
In This Article hide
1. Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints
2. Isaac Guerendo, RB, San Francisco 49ers
3. Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers
6. Will Dissly, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Aidan O'Connell, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
8. More Fantasy Football Analysis

The fantasy football regular season is now over in most leagues, and fantasy managers who made it to the playoffs are getting ready to win a championship. Week 14 was relatively fun, and there weren't many fantasy-relevant injuries.

Unfortunately, despite fewer injuries than usual, we still had some impactful injuries. Seeing which players are dealing with injuries and which ones aren't quite at 100% yet will go a long way if you're looking to win your fantasy leagues.

Without further ado, let's look at some injuries to watch and consider heading into Week 15. Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football player news page, or download the free RotoBaller fantasy football mobile app with push notification alerts to stay notified.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints

This has been a very frustrating season for Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints. They started the season on fire after two wins, but then lost three in a row and Carr got hurt for the first time. The QB missed three games and took a while to get going after his return.

Carr led the team to two consecutive wins against the Falcons and Browns, but a Week 13 loss to the Rams all but eliminated them from playoff contention. They managed to win in Week 14 against the Giants, but it came at a cost.

According to interim head coach Darren Rizzi, Carr suffered a fracture in his non-throwing hand that won't require surgery, and also a concussion.

He's officially listed as week-to-week, but most reporters believe he's done for the season. Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler will compete for the starting QB job in Carr's absence.

 

Isaac Guerendo, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Another week, another running back injury for the 49ers. Isaac Guerendo was the team's last hope after Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason were placed on injured reserve last week, and he played well against Chicago, recording 26.8 PPR points.

However, he also left the game early due to a foot injury. Guerendo told reporters that everything was fine and that the team just took him out as a precaution, but HC Kyle Shanahan claimed the team was "not sure" of the extent of Guerendo's injury.

The 49ers will face the Rams on Thursday Night Football, and Guerendo has a short time to recover. If he can't make it to the game, Patrick Taylor Jr. will become the Niners' fourth different starting RB this season.

 

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally back on top of the NFC South, but they might be even better than their 7-6 record suggests. The Bucs have dealt with a lot of injuries since the first week of the season, and the injury bug struck again in Week 14.

Not only did they lose All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., but they also lost star rookie running back Bucky Irving during their win against the Raiders. Irving left the game due to a back injury, but it seems like he'll be back sooner than later.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Irving is "walking fine" and is in "good spirits," but his status is currently up in the air for the Chargers game in Week 15.

Todd Bowles later said Irving's exit was due to back tightness, and they'll see if his back will loosen up before the game. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will be Tampa's main running backs if Irving misses time.

 

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert got hurt in Week 13, but it initially looked like he had avoided a serious injury and the Eagles believed he had only suffered a knee sprain. Unfortunately for the Eagles and Goedert, his injury was worse than anticipated.

Goedert landed on injured reserve on Saturday, and Grant Calcaterra started in his place in Week 14. Calcaterra scored a touchdown but was fairly quiet for the rest of the game.

It seems like the Eagles don't fully trust Calcaterra, as they are rumored to sign a new TE to replace Goedert.

 

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers

When it comes to terrible seasons, they don't get much worse than Jonathon Brooks' rookie year. The Texas standout tore his ACL in college and spent much of the season recovering from that injury.

Brooks finally made his debut in Week 12, but disaster struck just two weeks later as he tore his ACL once again in Week 14. Brooks is out for the season and will miss a large portion of the 2025 season, and his career might never be the same again.

 

Will Dissly, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

After six years in Seattle, Will Dissly joined the Chargers in the 2024 offseason, and it has proved to be a great decision thus far. Dissly is currently having the best season of his career, but he got hurt in Week 14.

Dissly suffered a shoulder injury on the final play of the first half, and he never returned to the game. Backup TE Stone Smartt had the best game of his career in Dissly's absence, so he could be a solid option if Dissly were to miss time.

 

Aidan O'Connell, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Aidan O'Connell regained the Raiders' starting QB job from Gardner Minshew II in Week 6 but got hurt just one week later and was forced to miss four games on injured reserve. He returned in Week 13 and had a career performance, but got hurt again in Week 14.

O'Connell suffered a knee injury during his team's loss against the Buccaneers, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the injury is a bone bruise and O'Connell hasn't been ruled out for Week 15.

O'Connell will try to get healthy before the game, but if he can't, Desmond Ridder will start in his place.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 15 (QB, RB, WR, TE, DST) - Bucky Irving, Josh Downs, Nick Chubb, Tank Dell, Sincere McCormick, Braelon Allen
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson
Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt
Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton
NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis



POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Cedric Tillman17 mins ago

Ruled Out For Week 15
Tony Pollard28 mins ago

Should Play This Weekend
Dalton Kincaid33 mins ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15
Trey McBride48 mins ago

Practicing On Friday
Adrian Yanez57 mins ago

An Underdog At UFC Tampa
David Njoku57 mins ago

Remains Sidelined On Friday
Daniel Marcos59 mins ago

Looks To Remain Undefeated At UFC Tampa
Vitor Petrino1 hour ago

Looks To Return To Win Column At UFC Tampa
Dustin Jacoby1 hour ago

A Big Underdog At UFC Tampa
Cub Swanson1 hour ago

Searching For 30th Career Win At UFC Tampa
Billy Quarantillo1 hour ago

Faces A Legend At UFC Tampa
Devin Williams1 hour ago

Traded To The Yankees
Bucky Irving2 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15
Cooper Kupp2 hours ago

Held Off The Box Score On Thursday
Marquise Brown2 hours ago

Chiefs Opening Marquise Brown's Practice Window On Friday
Kyren Williams2 hours ago

Eclipses Century Mark On Thursday
Evan Engram3 hours ago

Done For Season
Joaquin Buckley4 hours ago

Looks For His Sixth Win In A Row
Colby Covington4 hours ago

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Dalton Kincaid4 hours ago

Expected To Return In Week 15
Bruno Silva4 hours ago

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Manel Kape4 hours ago

A Favorite At UFC Tampa
Keon Coleman4 hours ago

Expected To Play Against Lions
Tuco Tokkos4 hours ago

Looks For His First UFC Win
Navajo Stirling4 hours ago

Set To Make His UFC Debut
Odell Beckham Jr.5 hours ago

Dolphins Mutually Agree On Release
Kevin Lankinen5 hours ago

Frustrates Panthers With Shutout Performance
Nikita Kucherov5 hours ago

Racks Up Six Points Against Flames
Leon Draisaitl5 hours ago

Continues Multi-Point Streak Versus Wild
Bryan Rust5 hours ago

Tallies Four Points In Big Win
Scott Laughton5 hours ago

Ties Flyers Record With Four-Goal Performance
Ryan O'Reilly5 hours ago

Returns With Three-Point Effort
Victor Hedman5 hours ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury
Aidan O'Connell17 hours ago

Doesn't Practice On Thursday
Jusuf Nurkic17 hours ago

Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant18 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves18 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams18 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey18 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night
Kyle Bradish18 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program
Nikola Vucevic18 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte
Marquise Brown18 hours ago

Receives Final Clearance To Practice
Malcolm Brogdon18 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night
Jake Haener18 hours ago

Named The Starter Against Commanders
Kenneth Walker III19 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Nolan Arenado19 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx
San Francisco 49ers19 hours ago

Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw Both Active For 49ers
Isaac Guerendo19 hours ago

Officially Active On Thursday Night
Anthony Davis19 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves19 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren19 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest
LeBron James19 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game
Sam Hauser20 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jalen Duren20 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game
Jimmy Butler20 hours ago

Will Play Thursday
Jayson Tatum20 hours ago

Out On Thursday Night
Jake McCabe20 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Ladd McConkey20 hours ago

Limited Again In Thursday's Practice
Scott Mayfield20 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup
Yanni Gourde20 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins
Jack Drury20 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery
Trevor Zegras21 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery
Roman Josi21 hours ago

Out On Thursday
J.T. Miller21 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday
San Francisco 49ers21 hours ago

Nick Bosa Likely To Play On Thursday
Francisco Lindor24 hours ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror
Rafael Devers24 hours ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base
Cody Bellinger1 day ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger
Tim Stützle1 day ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday
Drake Batherson1 day ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks
Owen Power1 day ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort
Pete Alonso1 day ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso
Mika Zibanejad1 day ago

Scores 300th Career Goal
Adam Fox1 day ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win
Corbin Burnes1 day ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes
K'Andre Miller1 day ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury
Javonte Green1 day ago

Questionable For Meeting With Kings
Josh Richardson1 day ago

To Sit Out At Least One Week
Jimmy Butler1 day ago

Probable For Thursday's Matchup
Ausar Thompson1 day ago

Ready To Return On Thursday
Sam Hauser1 day ago

Doubtful For Thursday
Al Horford1 day ago

Available Versus Pistons
Brenton Doyle2 days ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff
Mitch Keller2 days ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade
Shane Bieber2 days ago

Throwing From 90 Feet
Cam Talbot2 days ago

Set To Return On Thursday
Chicago White Sox2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Kyle Teel2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
Seattle Mariners2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Luis Robert Jr.2 days ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
Jake Burger3 days ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
Washington Nationals3 days ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery
Nathan Eovaldi3 days ago

Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal
Alexandre Pantoja4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr5 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie5 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell5 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry5 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 15 (QB, RB, WR, TE, DST) - Bucky Irving, Josh Downs, Nick Chubb, Tank Dell, Sincere McCormick, Braelon Allen

Fellow RotoBallers! You've made it, welcome to the fantasy football playoffs - now it's time to win your leagues. Below you'll find our latest fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 fantasy football season. After a slow start to the week on the TNF game with low scoring all around, it's even more […]

Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry

If you are reading this, congratulations! That likely means you made the fantasy playoffs unless you just enjoy reading about sneaky starts after you’re eliminated. Making the fantasy playoffs is a huge accomplishment and doing so consistently is the biggest sign of skill in this game.  But in the infamous words of the late, great […]

Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

The fantasy football playoffs are underway for the vast majority of leagues, meaning each decision is crucial in the quest for a title for fantasy managers. Let us help with those "championship choices" by checking out our favorite 2024 fantasy football must-start wide receivers for Week 15! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" […]

Justin Herbert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson

Finally! The fantasy playoffs are here! If you’re reading this article, congratulations on making the dance. Now that you’re in, anything can happen and the previous 14 weeks don’t matter at all. Everything comes down to these final three weeks. Throughout the season, I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can be with my […]

Dillon Gabriel - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)

The biggest stars usually shine brightest on the biggest stages. That would be conference championship week. The time before everything goes nuts with the transfer portal and opt-outs. There were only nine games last weekend. Which players showed out for the pro scouts? We will introduce you to these college players earlier than many of […]

Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt

Week 15 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, and Stone Smartt. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Joe Mixon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

We enter Week 15 coming off another 1-1 outing. The Steelers won comfortably in their rematch with the Cleveland Browns, and we easily cashed that ticket. The Chargers couldn’t hang on to close out the Chiefs, and we lost that moneyline play on a last-second field goal. However, we finished Week 14 up +.9 units, […]

DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton

Welcome to the fantasy football playoffs! Week 15 of the fantasy football season has arrived, and the stakes are higher than ever. Whether you successfully navigated difficult matchups and injuries or lucked into drafting Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in the first two rounds, you've made it to the dance and have a shot at […]

Jameis Winston - NFL DFS Picks, Waiver Wire, Fantasy Football Rankings

NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report

The fantasy football playoffs are here! But that also means the weather is taking a turn for the worse. And in the NFL, weather can significantly impact games, particularly as we head into the colder months of the season. In this article, we will examine how various weather elements could influence the games scheduled for […]

Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 15! This Week 15 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.  It's wild to think we are already in Week 15 of the NFL season and […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 15 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now into the holiday season, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners at PrizePicks offer some of […]

Ravens Defense - Fantasy Football DST Rankings, Draft Sleepers, IDP Targets

Week 15 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Bengals D/ST, Cardinals D/ST, Chiefs D/ST, Jets D/ST, Broncos D/ST, Chargers D/ST, Falcons D/ST

It's make-or-break time for your fantasy teams, as most leagues have entered the postseason portion of the 2024 campaign. If you lose, you go home, so use our Week 15 fantasy football defense (D/ST) rankings for 2024 if you need assistance. We'll help you identify the top available D/ST streamer. Ahead of the all-important Week […]

Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings Week 15 (2024) - Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Braelon Allen, Christian Watson, Cedric Tillman, Stone Smartt

Most waivers in fantasy leagues run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; fantasy managers can still add players until Sunday game time. Week 15 is the beginning of the fantasy playoffs, and we are back with our updated mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 season to help your teams advance to […]