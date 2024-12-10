The fantasy football regular season is now over in most leagues, and fantasy managers who made it to the playoffs are getting ready to win a championship. Week 14 was relatively fun, and there weren't many fantasy-relevant injuries.
Unfortunately, despite fewer injuries than usual, we still had some impactful injuries. Seeing which players are dealing with injuries and which ones aren't quite at 100% yet will go a long way if you're looking to win your fantasy leagues.
Without further ado, let's look at some injuries to watch and consider heading into Week 15. Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football player news page, or download the free RotoBaller fantasy football mobile app with push notification alerts to stay notified.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints
This has been a very frustrating season for Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints. They started the season on fire after two wins, but then lost three in a row and Carr got hurt for the first time. The QB missed three games and took a while to get going after his return.
"Derek (Carr) is dealing with a non-throwing hand injury ... As it stands at this moment, I don't believe it's going to be an IR situation, I think it's going to be a week-to-week situation ... He is in the concussion protocol also."
Darren Rizzi with an update on Carr pic.twitter.com/oAARjkoDb9
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 9, 2024
Carr led the team to two consecutive wins against the Falcons and Browns, but a Week 13 loss to the Rams all but eliminated them from playoff contention. They managed to win in Week 14 against the Giants, but it came at a cost.
According to interim head coach Darren Rizzi, Carr suffered a fracture in his non-throwing hand that won't require surgery, and also a concussion.
He's officially listed as week-to-week, but most reporters believe he's done for the season. Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler will compete for the starting QB job in Carr's absence.
Isaac Guerendo, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Another week, another running back injury for the 49ers. Isaac Guerendo was the team's last hope after Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason were placed on injured reserve last week, and he played well against Chicago, recording 26.8 PPR points.
However, he also left the game early due to a foot injury. Guerendo told reporters that everything was fine and that the team just took him out as a precaution, but HC Kyle Shanahan claimed the team was "not sure" of the extent of Guerendo's injury.
The 49ers will face the Rams on Thursday Night Football, and Guerendo has a short time to recover. If he can't make it to the game, Patrick Taylor Jr. will become the Niners' fourth different starting RB this season.
Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally back on top of the NFC South, but they might be even better than their 7-6 record suggests. The Bucs have dealt with a lot of injuries since the first week of the season, and the injury bug struck again in Week 14.
Todd Bowles says rookie RB Bucky Irving’s back has tightened up. His availability against the Chargers will depend on if they can get the back to loosen up.
— Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) December 9, 2024
Not only did they lose All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., but they also lost star rookie running back Bucky Irving during their win against the Raiders. Irving left the game due to a back injury, but it seems like he'll be back sooner than later.
According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Irving is "walking fine" and is in "good spirits," but his status is currently up in the air for the Chargers game in Week 15.
Todd Bowles later said Irving's exit was due to back tightness, and they'll see if his back will loosen up before the game. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will be Tampa's main running backs if Irving misses time.
Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Goedert got hurt in Week 13, but it initially looked like he had avoided a serious injury and the Eagles believed he had only suffered a knee sprain. Unfortunately for the Eagles and Goedert, his injury was worse than anticipated.
Goedert landed on injured reserve on Saturday, and Grant Calcaterra started in his place in Week 14. Calcaterra scored a touchdown but was fairly quiet for the rest of the game.
It seems like the Eagles don't fully trust Calcaterra, as they are rumored to sign a new TE to replace Goedert.
Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers
When it comes to terrible seasons, they don't get much worse than Jonathon Brooks' rookie year. The Texas standout tore his ACL in college and spent much of the season recovering from that injury.
A timeline for Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks:
November 2023 - Tore his ACL
November 2024 - Returned to action
December 2024 - Re-tore his ACL
Expect Brooks to miss the entire 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/hH8t2n9nC8
— SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) December 9, 2024
Brooks finally made his debut in Week 12, but disaster struck just two weeks later as he tore his ACL once again in Week 14. Brooks is out for the season and will miss a large portion of the 2025 season, and his career might never be the same again.
Will Dissly, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
After six years in Seattle, Will Dissly joined the Chargers in the 2024 offseason, and it has proved to be a great decision thus far. Dissly is currently having the best season of his career, but he got hurt in Week 14.
Dissly suffered a shoulder injury on the final play of the first half, and he never returned to the game. Backup TE Stone Smartt had the best game of his career in Dissly's absence, so he could be a solid option if Dissly were to miss time.
Aidan O'Connell, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Aidan O'Connell regained the Raiders' starting QB job from Gardner Minshew II in Week 6 but got hurt just one week later and was forced to miss four games on injured reserve. He returned in Week 13 and had a career performance, but got hurt again in Week 14.
Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell suffered a bone bruise in his knee, per source. He could potentially play Monday night against the Falcons, depending how the week goes.
— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 9, 2024
O'Connell suffered a knee injury during his team's loss against the Buccaneers, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the injury is a bone bruise and O'Connell hasn't been ruled out for Week 15.
O'Connell will try to get healthy before the game, but if he can't, Desmond Ridder will start in his place.
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!