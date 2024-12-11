Below is our fantasy football injuries report for running backs in Week 15, as of December 11. The injury statuses for various NFL running backs are up in the air for Week 15, including Kenneth Walker III, Isaac Guerendo, Bucky Irving, and Jonathon Brooks.
As the fantasy football season continues, every decision, transaction, and lineup change matters. These are critical running back injuries to keep track of throughout the week. Being up-to-date on NFL injury news can give you an edge over your league mates in fantasy football.
To keep close tabs on all the news across the NFL, favorite or bookmark the fantasy football player news page, or download the free RotoBaller fantasy football mobile app with push notification alerts on all the latest news. Let's look at the updates for some running backs and see whether they may play in Week 15.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Update
Walker (calf) underwent additional tests earlier this week. The Seahawks' primary running back missed Week 14, and the team hopes the tests will clarify his timetable for returning. Until he can get back on the field, Zach Charbonnet will appear atop the depth chart, ranking as an impressive RB2 in fantasy football.
On his Zoom call with the beat coach Mike Macdonald says Kenneth Walker's issue is his calf now, no longer ankle, too.
The #Seahawks are sending him for more tests "as we speak." They should know more abt how much longer their lead RB may be remain out.
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 9, 2024
Isaac Guerendo Injury Update
Guerendo (foot) has now missed two practices in a row. The rookie made his first career start last weekend with Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason facing extended absences, but then he, too, picked up an injury. Guerendo will need to log a limited or full practice on Wednesday in order to have any chance of playing on Thursday.
Isaac Guerendo (foot) had his jersey on at practice and was walking around without a limp. But he was not taking part. 49ers will see how much progress he makes over the next two days.
— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) December 11, 2024
Bucky Irving Injury Update
Irving (back) missed the majority of Sunday's win over the Raiders. Buccaneers' Head coach Todd Bowles said that Irving's back tightened up during the contest. He could be at risk of missing Week 15 if his back doesn't loosen up within the next few days.
Todd Bowles on RB Bucky Irving, who left the game after aggravating a back injury. “If we can get it loose enough, he should be okay. If not, we’ll see how the week goes,” Bowles said.
— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 9, 2024
Jonathon Brooks Injury Update
After Sunday's loss, Brooks (knee) was diagnosed with a torn ACL. It's a crushing blow for the rookie, who has now torn his right ACL twice in 13 months. Chuba Hubbard will solidify his hold on the No. 1 running back role moving forward.
For the second time in 13 months, Panthers rookie RB Jonathon Brooks tore the ACL in his right knee. Brooks went down on a non-contact injury Sunday vs. the Eagles. He tore his ACL at Texas on Nov. 11, 2023. pic.twitter.com/fBbKAG36yD
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2024
Zamir White Injury Update
White (quad) has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Sincere McCormick will lead the Las Vegas backfield going forward.
The #Raiders have signed QB Carter Bradley to the active roster and placed RB Zamir White (quad) on Injured Reserve.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2024
Raheem Blackshear Injury Update
Blackshear (chest) has been diagnosed with a blunt-force contusion after Sunday's loss to the Eagles. The Panthers are suddenly without both Brooks and Blackshear, although there remains a chance that the latter could suit up in Week 15.
Chuba Hubbard was the only healthy RB at the end of Sunday's game. But there's a chance Raheem Blackshear will be back this week. He sustained a chest contusion vs. Eagles and is day-to-day, per Dave Canales.
— Joe Person (@josephperson) December 9, 2024
