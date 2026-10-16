Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 6 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 6 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like Josh Jacobs, Courtland Sutton, and more?
Hey RotoBallers! With many breakout players and high-end handcuffs on the waiver wire, managers may need to cut ties with a non-producing player whose stock has dropped to improve their roster.
While it may be difficult to drop these once-proven assets, they have not contributed much to your roster, and managers looking to get ahead of their league mates must improve their team at all costs.
Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 6 slate begins? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Players to Consider Cutting for Week 6
Josh Jacobs, GB - 70% Rostered
Despite not taking a single snap this season, Josh Jacobs sits on nearly 70% of all Yahoo teams. Jacobs is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List and has no clear path to returning in the near future. While reports suggested a potential suspension would include the time he has spent on the Commissioner's List, his legal situation has no end in sight, so managers may need to use the extra bench spot for a short-term player.
While Jacobs would lead the Packers' backfield when he returns, there is no guarantee that will happen this season. This week, the authorities ordered a delay of the video release relating to this accused adult and his girlfriend, which further complicates his outlook, and Jacobs later sued authorities to block a potential release.
Managers should instead pivot to running backs like Woody Marks, Tyler Allgeier, or even Dameon Pierce, who have far greater short-term upside. With bye weeks coming up and injuries piling up, Jacobs provides minimal value.
Josh Jacobs' Extended Absence Creates a Difficult Cut Decision
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— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 14, 2026
Rachaad White, WSH - 50% Rostered
Rachaad White's outlook appeared to be on the rise, but after missing Week 4 with a shoulder injury and the team adding Austin Ekeler, his fantasy upside is greatly limited. In Week 5, White managed just seven carries (for 18 yards) and caught his lone target. From Weeks 1 through 3, White saw 7.3 targets per game with 3.0 targets per game.
While White still saw a sizable snap share (36 offensive snaps), he will no longer see a "true" workhorse role and will likely be in a three-man committee for the rest of the season. He is a viable hold in 12+ team leagues, but managers in shallower formats can comfortably cut ties.
Courtland Sutton, DEN - 65% Rostered
Courtland Sutton was once a reliable fantasy WR, but his stock has plummeted in 2026. With Bo Nix's inconsistencies and the Broncos adding Jaylen Waddle, Sutton's role in this passing attack has shrunk significantly. Through five games, Sutton has caught just 2.2 passes per game and averaged a low 5.5 PPR points per game.
While he did find the back of the end zone last Sunday, he has only eclipsed 6.0 PPR points once (and it was primarily due to the TD). He's safe to cut in all standard formats as his floor is extremely low.
Jake Ferguson, DAL - 70% Rostered
Jake Ferguson was a viable TE1 for much of the 2025 season but has been far more volatile this fall. Through five games, the veteran tight end has caught 15 passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns. His red-zone success has kept him on the fantasy radar, but he's become increasingly touchdown-dependent.
In three games without a touchdown, Ferguson averaged just 3.9 PPR points per game. In Week 3, he scored 11.3 PPR points, but six of those came from a touchdown. Removing it, he would have another very modest output.
Managers should instead cut Ferguson in favor of tight ends with a little more risk but much higher upside, like Kenyon Sadiq or Terrance Ferguson, who is nearing a return from the IR.
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 6?
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|DEF
|45
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DEF
|78
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Cleveland Browns
|DEF
|30
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|15
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|Drop in All Leagues
|6
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DEF
|78
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|65
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|Will Shipley
|RB
|48
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|9
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|27
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|10
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|28
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|11
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|41
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|12
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|42
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|13
|KC Concepcion Jr.
|WR
|68
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|14
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|35
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|15
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|27
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/TE Premium Leagues
|16
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|23
|Hold in Deeper PPR Leagues
|17
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|32
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|18
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|42
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|19
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|45
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|20
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|50
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|21
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|37
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
|22
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|60
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
|23
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|75
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|24
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|51
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|25
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|70
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|26
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|87
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|27
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|69
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|28
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|50
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|29
|Rachaad White
|RB
|52
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|30
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|63
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|31
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|78
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|32
|Bo Nix
|QB
|81
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|33
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|80
|Hold in all Leagues
|34
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|71
|Hold in all Leagues
|35
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|87
|Hold in all Leagues
|36
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|86
|Hold in all Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne:
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