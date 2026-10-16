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Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 6 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

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Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 6 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like Josh Jacobs, Courtland Sutton, and more?

In This Article hide
Players to Consider Cutting for Week 6
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 6?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! With many breakout players and high-end handcuffs on the waiver wire, managers may need to cut ties with a non-producing player whose stock has dropped to improve their roster.

While it may be difficult to drop these once-proven assets, they have not contributed much to your roster, and managers looking to get ahead of their league mates must improve their team at all costs.

Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 6 slate begins? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Players to Consider Cutting for Week 6

Josh Jacobs, GB - 70% Rostered

Despite not taking a single snap this season, Josh Jacobs sits on nearly 70% of all Yahoo teams. Jacobs is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List and has no clear path to returning in the near future. While reports suggested a potential suspension would include the time he has spent on the Commissioner's List, his legal situation has no end in sight, so managers may need to use the extra bench spot for a short-term player.

While Jacobs would lead the Packers' backfield when he returns, there is no guarantee that will happen this season. This week, the authorities ordered a delay of the video release relating to this accused adult and his girlfriend, which further complicates his outlook, and Jacobs later sued authorities to block a potential release.

Managers should instead pivot to running backs like Woody Marks, Tyler Allgeier, or even Dameon Pierce, who have far greater short-term upside. With bye weeks coming up and injuries piling up, Jacobs provides minimal value.

Rachaad White, WSH - 50% Rostered

Rachaad White's outlook appeared to be on the rise, but after missing Week 4 with a shoulder injury and the team adding Austin Ekeler, his fantasy upside is greatly limited. In Week 5, White managed just seven carries (for 18 yards) and caught his lone target. From Weeks 1 through 3, White saw 7.3 targets per game with 3.0 targets per game.

While White still saw a sizable snap share (36 offensive snaps), he will no longer see a "true" workhorse role and will likely be in a three-man committee for the rest of the season. He is a viable hold in 12+ team leagues, but managers in shallower formats can comfortably cut ties.

Courtland Sutton, DEN - 65% Rostered

Courtland Sutton was once a reliable fantasy WR, but his stock has plummeted in 2026. With Bo Nix's inconsistencies and the Broncos adding Jaylen Waddle, Sutton's role in this passing attack has shrunk significantly. Through five games, Sutton has caught just 2.2 passes per game and averaged a low 5.5 PPR points per game.

While he did find the back of the end zone last Sunday, he has only eclipsed 6.0 PPR points once (and it was primarily due to the TD). He's safe to cut in all standard formats as his floor is extremely low.

Jake Ferguson, DAL - 70% Rostered

Jake Ferguson was a viable TE1 for much of the 2025 season but has been far more volatile this fall. Through five games, the veteran tight end has caught 15 passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns. His red-zone success has kept him on the fantasy radar, but he's become increasingly touchdown-dependent.

In three games without a touchdown, Ferguson averaged just 3.9 PPR points per game. In Week 3, he scored 11.3 PPR points, but six of those came from a touchdown. Removing it, he would have another very modest output.

Managers should instead cut Ferguson in favor of tight ends with a little more risk but much higher upside, like Kenyon Sadiq or Terrance Ferguson, who is nearing a return from the IR.

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 6?

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Dallas Cowboys DEF 45 Drop in All Leagues
2 Cincinnati Bengals DEF 78 Drop in All Leagues
3 Cleveland Browns DEF 30 Drop in All Leagues
4 Dohnte Meyers WR 15 Drop in All Leagues
5 Jaylen Wright RB 13 Drop in All Leagues
6 Jacksonville Jaguars DEF 78 Drop in Most Leagues
7 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 65 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Will Shipley RB 48 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
9 Tre' Harris WR 27 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
10 Roman Wilson WR 28 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
11 Kenyon Sadiq TE 41 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
12 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 42 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
13 KC Concepcion Jr. WR 68 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
14 Tyreek Hill WR 35 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
15 Mike Gesicki TE 27 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/TE Premium Leagues
16 Kalif Raymond WR 23 Hold in Deeper PPR Leagues
17 Kaelon Black RB 32 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
18 Mike Washington Jr. RB 42 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
19 Tyler Allgeier RB 45 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
20 Brian Robinson RB 50 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
21 Kirk Cousins QB 37 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
22 Jacoby Brissett QB 60 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
23 Jadarian Price RB 75 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
24 T.J. Hockenson TE 51 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
25 Rico Dowdle RB 70 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
26 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 87 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
27 Justin Herbert QB 69 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
28 Sam Darnold QB 50 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
29 Rachaad White RB 52 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
30 Devaughn Vele WR 63 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
31 Romeo Doubs WR 78 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
32 Bo Nix QB 81 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
33 Jordan Addison WR 80 Hold in all Leagues
34 Alvin Kamara RB 71 Hold in all Leagues
35 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 87 Hold in all Leagues
36 Tyler Shough QB 86 Hold in all Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who To Pickup?
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne:

Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Mason
Woody Marks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Roschon Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Germie Bernard
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Samaje Perine
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Keon Coleman
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Kendre Miller
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Makai Lemon
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Kimani Vidal
Woody Marks
vs
Darius Cooper
Woody Marks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Woody Marks
vs
Brandin Cooks
Woody Marks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Woody Marks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Woody Marks
vs
Rachaad White
Woody Marks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Woody Marks
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Antonio Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Woody Marks
vs
Demario Douglas
Woody Marks
vs
Tyreek Hill
Woody Marks
vs
Malachi Fields
Woody Marks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Woody Marks
vs
Darren Waller
Woody Marks
vs
Efton Chism III
Woody Marks
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Woody Marks
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Woody Marks
vs
Michael Mayer
Woody Marks
vs
Tank Dell
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Noel
Woody Marks
vs
Jauan Jennings
Woody Marks
vs
Seth McGowan
Woody Marks
vs
Charlie Kolar
Woody Marks
vs
Kyle Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Cody White
Woody Marks
vs
Eli Raridon
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Laube
Woody Marks
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tre Tucker
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jordan Mason
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
vs
Woody Marks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dameon Pierce
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dameon Pierce
vs
Roschon Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brenton Strange
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brian Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Germie Bernard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dameon Pierce
vs
Samaje Perine
Dameon Pierce
vs
Hunter Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keon Coleman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kaelon Black
Dameon Pierce
vs
Makai Lemon
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Malik Washington
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kimani Vidal
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darius Cooper
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brandin Cooks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dameon Pierce
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Antonio Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dylan Sampson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Demario Douglas
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyreek Hill
Dameon Pierce
vs
Malachi Fields
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darren Waller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Efton Chism III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Michael Mayer
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tank Dell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Noel
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jauan Jennings
Dameon Pierce
vs
Seth McGowan
Dameon Pierce
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyle Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cody White
Dameon Pierce
vs
Eli Raridon
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dylan Laube
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keon Coleman
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kendre Miller
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Germie Bernard
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brian Robinson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Malik Washington
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Darius Cooper
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brandin Cooks
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Rachaad White
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jordan Mason
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Woody Marks
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Antonio Williams
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyreek Hill
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Malachi Fields
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Darren Waller
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Efton Chism III
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Michael Mayer
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tank Dell
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jaylen Noel
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Seth McGowan
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Charlie Kolar
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kyle Williams
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Cody White
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Eli Raridon
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Isaiah Bond
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Treylon Burks
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jalen Brooks

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 6
Top TE Matchups: Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 Streamers
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 6
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 6


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