It's been a while since we had a split slate of college basketball action, but we get one on New Year's Eve eve. Forget Monday Night Football! We have day (and night) college basketball!

We open in East Lansing with the boys from Kalamazoo making their way over on I-94 to take on Sparty. We end in Piscataway with Rutgers hosting Columbia.

This article will provide you with my daily fantasy college basketball lineup picks on DraftKings on 12/30/24, starting at 3 p.m. EST. I’ll give multiple player suggestions at guard and forward, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower levels. Good luck, RotoBallers.

Today's DraftKings Guards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Dylan Harper, Rutgers ($9.2K)

dylan harper just nuclear blasted princeton with a righty in and out that made my ankles hurt pic.twitter.com/ikjcY2AZ8G — J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) December 21, 2024

We may get what we want out of Harper. We might not. Don't overthink this on a small slate. Harper is the best player on here and it's not close. We can get different elsewhere. On the off chance that Harper has a bad game, he'll hurt nearly everyone. If he goes off, you're cooked. The only way I would fade Harper is if you MME (10+ entries).

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State ($6.7K)

If Fears can get consistent with his offensive contributions, he could be a DFS game-changer. We'll get strong assist numbers out of him and good defense, but the sporadic offense makes him tough to rely on. This is a good matchup against Western Michigan. Good enough to take a shot in GPP formats.

JaVaughn Hannah, Western Michigan ($5.1K)

We'll excuse his poor game in the blowout against North Dakota State. After all, Hannah only played 16 minutes. In his last four full-length games aside from that one, Hannah has cleared 20 DraftKings points with ease.

Also consider: Chansey Willis Jr., Western Michigan ($8.3K); Jaden Akins, Michigan State ($6.2K); Jase Richardson, Michigan State ($5.2K)

Today's DraftKings Forwards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Ace Bailey, Rutgers ($8.7K)

My favorite possession from Ace Bailey so far His speed and length is dangerous otc when he isn’t overthinking or taking 3 seconds to make a decision If he ever develops several counters when the initial angle is cut off, it could get scary. pic.twitter.com/hOZwFgRkp5 — jj (@netsful) December 26, 2024



Bailey catches a lot of grief from fans for his decision-making and that won't change anytime soon. This highlights the upside on Bailey. You don't see a lot of 6-foot-10 wings who can move or shoot like Bailey. If he ever puts things together, he'll be dangerous. Right now, those are big ifs, though.

However, for DFS, we don't care! Bailey will take a few points away with turnovers, but he's an elite scorer and a nightmare for smaller guards trying to box him out. He's still a DFS stud in most games.

Owen Lobsinger, Western Michigan ($5.4K)

Lobsinger was still an asset against North Dakota State because of his defensive work and work on the boards. Michigan State has size, but it isn't that athletic. Lobsinger should still be able to put up solid numbers. Unlike a lot of big men who do most of the damage on the boards, Lobsinger is involved in the WMU half-court offense.

Szymon Zapala, Michigan State ($4.5K)

Zapala has carved off more playing time for Sparty because he's excellent on the boards and an efficient scorer. He's not going to play tons of minutes anytime soon, but he has racked up 76.5 DraftKings points in 64 minutes over the last four games. That's elite value territory.

Also consider: Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State ($8K); Blair Thompson, Columbia ($6.5K); Coen Carr, Michigan State ($6.1K); Lathan Sommerville, Rutgers ($4.2K)