CBB DFS: Early DraftKings Daily Fantasy College Basketball Picks - Today's Top Lineups (12/30/24)

1 week ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
CBB DFS lineup picks DraftKings NCAA daily college fantasy basketball
In This Article hide
1. Today's DraftKings Guards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks
2. Today's DraftKings Forwards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks
3. NBA DFS News and Injury Alerts

It's been a while since we had a split slate of college basketball action, but we get one on New Year's Eve eve. Forget Monday Night Football! We have day (and night) college basketball!

We open in East Lansing with the boys from Kalamazoo making their way over on I-94 to take on Sparty. We end in Piscataway with Rutgers hosting Columbia.

This article will provide you with my daily fantasy college basketball lineup picks on DraftKings on 12/30/24, starting at 3 p.m. EST. I’ll give multiple player suggestions at guard and forward, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower levels. Good luck, RotoBallers.

Today's DraftKings Guards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Dylan Harper, Rutgers ($9.2K)

We may get what we want out of Harper. We might not. Don't overthink this on a small slate. Harper is the best player on here and it's not close. We can get different elsewhere. On the off chance that Harper has a bad game, he'll hurt nearly everyone. If he goes off, you're cooked. The only way I would fade Harper is if you MME (10+ entries).

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State ($6.7K)

If Fears can get consistent with his offensive contributions, he could be a DFS game-changer. We'll get strong assist numbers out of him and good defense, but the sporadic offense makes him tough to rely on. This is a good matchup against Western Michigan. Good enough to take a shot in GPP formats.

JaVaughn Hannah, Western Michigan ($5.1K)

We'll excuse his poor game in the blowout against North Dakota State. After all, Hannah only played 16 minutes. In his last four full-length games aside from that one, Hannah has cleared 20 DraftKings points with ease.

Also consider: Chansey Willis Jr., Western Michigan ($8.3K); Jaden Akins, Michigan State ($6.2K); Jase Richardson, Michigan State ($5.2K)

Today's DraftKings Forwards - CBB DFS Lineup Picks

Ace Bailey, Rutgers ($8.7K)


Bailey catches a lot of grief from fans for his decision-making and that won't change anytime soon. This highlights the upside on Bailey. You don't see a lot of 6-foot-10 wings who can move or shoot like Bailey. If he ever puts things together, he'll be dangerous. Right now, those are big ifs, though.

However, for DFS, we don't care! Bailey will take a few points away with turnovers, but he's an elite scorer and a nightmare for smaller guards trying to box him out. He's still a DFS stud in most games.

Owen Lobsinger, Western Michigan ($5.4K)

Lobsinger was still an asset against North Dakota State because of his defensive work and work on the boards. Michigan State has size, but it isn't that athletic. Lobsinger should still be able to put up solid numbers. Unlike a lot of big men who do most of the damage on the boards, Lobsinger is involved in the WMU half-court offense.

Szymon Zapala, Michigan State ($4.5K)

Zapala has carved off more playing time for Sparty because he's excellent on the boards and an efficient scorer. He's not going to play tons of minutes anytime soon, but he has racked up 76.5 DraftKings points in 64 minutes over the last four games. That's elite value territory.

Also consider: Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State ($8K); Blair Thompson, Columbia ($6.5K); Coen Carr, Michigan State ($6.1K); Lathan Sommerville, Rutgers ($4.2K)

NBA DFS News and Injury Alerts

Trae Young Probable Thursday
Jaren Jackson Jr. May Sit On Thursday Due To Thigh Soreness
Desmond Bane Might Miss Another Game With An Ankle Issue
Ja Morant Questionable For Thursday
Draymond Green Iffy For Thursday's Action
Stephen Curry Questionable Thursday
Khris Middleton Available For Wednesday's Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo Cleared For Wednesday
Damian Lillard Upgraded To Available On Wednesday
Nikola Jokic Unavailable On Wednesday
