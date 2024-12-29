Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football Week 17? Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Game The NFL regular season is in the books and postseason dreams start this weekend for 14 teams. With the top seeds in each conference earning a bye for the opening round, we have six matchups to analyze for Wild Card Weekend of the NFL Playoffs. Though this weekend always appears to contain mostly inevitable outcomes, […]

Video: Wild Card Weekend Must-Start Running Backs - Fantasy Football Playoff Leagues, DFS, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis The 2024 NFL regular season is in the books, but that doesn't mean the fantasy fun has to stop! Here at RotoBaller, we've got you covered for fantasy football playoff leagues and NFL DFS starts and sits for Wild Card Weekend! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" running backs that will have a […]

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round (Thursday Updates): J.K. Dobbins, Zay Flowers, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, Jordan Love, Jalen McMillan, Amari Cooper, Cade Otton, more The 2024 regular season in the National Football League has drawn to a close, but one thing that hasn't and will never end is the perpetual carousel of player injuries. Although 18 teams are no longer playing football this year, the 14 that haven't been eliminated still have plenty of ailing members. Only 12 of […]

NFL Playoffs Power Rankings for Fantasy Football - FFPC Playoff Challenge Draft Picks By Team When building your fantasy football playoff rosters, the first steps are to forecast how the conference brackets will shake out and how many games each team can potentially play. Those exercises are vital in the Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC) Playoff Challenge, where you can only roster one player from each NFL team. My NFL […]

Wild Card Weekend Fantasy Football Projections: (Half-PPR) - Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Puka Nacua, Justin Jefferson, Bucky Irving If you're set to participate in an NFL playoff fantasy football league or are grinding postseason DFS lineups, use our Wild Card Weekend fantasy football projections to assist your efforts and see how key players are expected to perform. The fantasy football regular season is over, but there are still contests to win! Ahead of Round […]

Top Eight Candidates To Be The Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach in 2025 The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after a disappointing 4-13 season. Pierce was the head coach for just one season after taking over as the interim coach in 2023 after Josh McDaniels was let go. General manager Tom Telesco, who was hired just this season, was retained and will help […]

NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin While the traditional fantasy football season is over, the start of the NFL playoffs brings various types of fantasy football contests geared toward the playoffs. Fantasy football is not over yet, so let's get to the action! Below are our 2025 fantasy football playoff league rankings to help you make the best decisions for your playoff […]

Time To Hang It Up: Five NFL Tight Ends (TEs) That Should Retire After The Season The tight end position typically has players that can play later into their careers than other positions. You don't usually see many running backs, wide receivers, or defensive and offensive linemen over 31 years old have much success or even play at all in the NFL. There are some outliers, of course. But even for […]

Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX The NFL playoffs have arrived, which means we're just a month away from Super Bowl LIX, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. There are 14 teams that could play in the Super Bowl, with 49 potential combinations of teams that could play in the Super Bowl. While every potential matchup […]

Wild Card Weekend PPR Rankings for Fantasy Football: Puka Nacua, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, Nico Collins, Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans You might think fantasy football leagues are done until next September, but that is not the case! All sorts of new playoff league contests are kicking off this week, along with DFS contests, and our coverage will continue as always through the Super Bowl. If there's a fantasy or DFS contest to win, we'll have […]

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate) Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Super Wild Card Weekend - Saturday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and gearing up for the playoffs, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage […]

WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2025) Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for the Wild Card Round of the 2024 fantasy football season. Congrats to all of you who won a championship or reached the title game! For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them. The […]