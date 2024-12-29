X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football Week 17? Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Tyrone Tracy Jr.

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Ameer Abdullah - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers
In This Article hide
1. Should I Start Rico Dowdle for Fantasy Football?
2. Should I Start Ameer Abdullah for Fantasy Football?
3. Should I Start Tyrone Tracy Jr. for Fantasy Football?
4. Popular Week 17 Searches - Start/Sit Comparisons
5. More Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
6. Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football Week 18? DK Metcalf, Brian Thomas Jr., Deebo Samuel Sr.
7. Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football Week 18? Jakobi Meyers, Olamide Zaccheaus, Keenan Allen
8. Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football Week 18? Blake Corum, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Brian Robinson Jr.
9. Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football Week 18? Jauan Jennings, Courtland Sutton, Michael Pittman Jr.
10. Who Should I Start For Fantasy Football Week 18? Aaron Jones, Rachaad White, D'Andre Swift

Welcome to Week 17, RotoBallers! Are the nerves settling in on your fantasy championship or toilet bowl game? Are you off to a hot start from games on Christmas? Or are you falling behind because things have been busy with the holidays? I am here today to discuss some running backs with interesting outlooks for Week 17.

This article will discuss Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. Neither of these running backs is playing on elite offenses; however, they have had their moments in 2024. 

Best of luck, RotoBallers! 

 

Should I Start Rico Dowdle for Fantasy Football?

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers in 2024. Over the last four weeks, he has scored 15-plus fantasy points and has earned 70% plus of the snap share. The Dallas Cowboys will be without their star wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb, in this contest on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles rank in the top five in stopping the run, which will make it difficult for Dowdle to find running lanes since quarterback Cooper Rush is rarely known for throwing downfield. 

Considering the problematic matchup and the Eagles likely stacking the box, Dowdle may struggle. He should still earn 15-20 touches, which will keep him in the RB2 ranks, but if fantasy managers have better options, they may want to consider. RotoBaller ranks him as the RB23 for Week 17.

 

Should I Start Ameer Abdullah for Fantasy Football?

A few weeks ago, we were hyping up Las Vegas running back Sincere McCormick (ankle), and Ameer Abdullah was becoming a distant memory in that running back room. After an early injury to McCormick in Week 15, Abdullah re-entered the picture and has become the primary pass-catching back for the Raiders. 

Over the last two weeks, Abdullah has scored 16 and 17 points, respectively. Most of his production has come through the air, as he has 12 receptions over the last two weeks. Teammate Alexander Mattison is the clear rushing running back. However, the Raiders have kept Abdullah involved, giving him some RB3/flex appeal. 

This week, the Raiders take on the New Orleans Saints in a favorable matchup for Mattison and Abdullah. The Saints allow the fifth-most points to opposing running backs. RotoBaller ranks him as the RB27 for Week 17.

 

Should I Start Tyrone Tracy Jr. for Fantasy Football?

New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. only had 11 touches in Week 16 and saved his fantasy day with a receiving touchdown. The Indianapolis Colts have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards this year, which should at least give Tracy some RB3/flex appeal for fantasy managers in Week 17. 

Tracy still gives up about six to seven touches a game to teammate Devin Singletary. Singletary is not as involved in the passing game as Tracy. However, Singletary has been getting some red-zone rushing attempts, significantly hurting Tracy's value and keeping him from being a solid RB2 this week.

This situation is tricky because Tracy is a talented back; he is just playing on a bad offense that doesn't give him as much volume and opportunity as it did when Singletary was hurt. RotoBaller ranks him as the RB26 for Week 17.

 

Popular Week 17 Searches - Start/Sit Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 17 searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Tyrone Tracy Jr. compared to others. You can also use the free Who Should I Start tool to run your own start/sit comparisons, up to four players at once:

Jerome Ford or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
James Conner or Rico Dowdle
Tank Bigsby or Ameer Abdullah
Tony Pollard or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Alexander Mattison or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jerome Ford or Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyjae Spears or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jk Dobbins or Ameer Abdullah
Kendre Miller or Ameer Abdullah
Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Rico Dowdle
Jk Dobbins or Rico Dowdle
Adam Thielen or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Alexander Mattison or Rico Dowdle
Alexander Mattison or Ameer Abdullah
Brian Robinsonjr or Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Brian Robinsonjr or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Khalil Shakir or Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson or Rico Dowdle
Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Ameer Abdullah
Adam Thielen or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Calvin Ridley or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Isaac Guerendo or Ameer Abdullah
Jauan Jennings or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyjae Spears or Rico Dowdle
Alexander Mattison or Ameer Abdullah
Isaac Guerendo or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
James Conner or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kendre Miller or Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrisonjr or Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White or Rico Dowdle
Rico Dowdle or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tony Pollard or Rico Dowdle
Tyjae Spears or Ameer Abdullah
Devonta Smith or Rico Dowdle
Garrett Wilson or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Isaac Guerendo or Ameer Abdullah
Jk Dobbins or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jordan Addison or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Malik Nabers or Rico Dowdle
Rico Dowdle or Ameer Abdullah
Tony Pollard or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ameer Abdullah or Rico Dowdle
Ameer Abdullah or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Courtland Sutton or Rico Dowdle
Craig Reynolds or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Darnell Mooney or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Isaac Guerendo or Rico Dowdle
Jalen Mcmillan or Rico Dowdle
Jalen Mcmillan or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jameson Williams or Rico Dowdle
Javonte Williams or Ameer Abdullah
Jerome Ford or Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs or Rico Dowdle
Khalil Shakir or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Malik Nabers or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Aaron Jones or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Adam Thielen or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Alexander Mattison or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Audric Estime or Ameer Abdullah
Breece Hall or Ameer Abdullah
Brian Robinsonjr or Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving or Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chris Olave or Ameer Abdullah
Chuba Hubbard or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Cooper Kupp or Rico Dowdle
Cooper Kupp or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Dandre Swift or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Deebo Samuelsr or Rico Dowdle
Deebo Samuelsr or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Devonta Smith or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Isaac Guerendo or Rico Dowdle
Isaac Guerendo or Rico Dowdle
Jakobi Meyers or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jakobi Meyers or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jalen Mcmillan or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jalen Mcmillan or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
James Conner or Rico Dowdle
James Conner or Rico Dowdle
James Conner or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jauan Jennings or Rico Dowdle
Jaxon Smithnjigba or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jayden Reed or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaylen Waddle or Ameer Abdullah
Jerome Ford or Rico Dowdle
Jerome Ford or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jk Dobbins or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Josh Downs or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rachaad White or Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson or Ameer Abdullah
Rhamondre Stevenson or Ameer Abdullah
Rico Dowdle or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Romeo Doubs or Rico Dowdle
Tank Bigsby or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tony Pollard or Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard or Rico Dowdle
Travis Etiennejr or Ameer Abdullah
Travis Etiennejr or Rico Dowdle
Tyjae Spears or Ameer Abdullah
Tyjae Spears or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Ameer Abdullah
Aaron Jones or Ameer Abdullah
Aaron Jones or Ameer Abdullah
Adam Thielen or Ameer Abdullah
Adam Thielen or Rico Dowdle
Adam Thielen or Rico Dowdle
Alexander Mattison or Ameer Abdullah
Alexander Mattison or Ameer Abdullah
Alexander Mattison or Rico Dowdle
Alexander Mattison or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Alexander Mattison or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ameer Abdullah or Rico Dowdle
Ameer Abdullah or Rico Dowdle
Brandin Cooks or Ameer Abdullah
Brandin Cooks or Rico Dowdle
Breece Hall or Rico Dowdle
Brian Robinsonjr or Ameer Abdullah
Brian Robinsonjr or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Calvin Ridley or Rico Dowdle
Calvin Ridley or Rico Dowdle
Calvin Ridley or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ceedee Lamb or Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown or Rico Dowdle
Chig Okonkwo or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chuba Hubbard or Ameer Abdullah
Chuba Hubbard or Ameer Abdullah
Chuba Hubbard or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Cooper Kupp or Ameer Abdullah
Cooper Kupp or Rico Dowdle
Cooper Kupp or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Cooper Kupp or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Courtland Sutton or Rico Dowdle
Courtland Sutton or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Dandre Swift or Rico Dowdle
Dandre Swift or Rico Dowdle
Davante Adams or Rico Dowdle
Devon Achane or Ameer Abdullah
Devon Achane or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Devonta Smith or Ameer Abdullah
Drake London or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Drake London or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Drew Lock or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Garrett Wilson or Ameer Abdullah
Garrett Wilson or Rico Dowdle
Gus Edwards or Ameer Abdullah
Hunter Henry or Ameer Abdullah
Isaac Guerendo or Ameer Abdullah
Isaac Guerendo or Ameer Abdullah
Isaac Guerendo or Rico Dowdle
Isaac Guerendo or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Isaac Guerendo or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Isaac Guerendo or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jakobi Meyers or Rico Dowdle
Jakobi Meyers or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jalen Coker or Ameer Abdullah
Jalen Coker or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jalen Mcmillan or Ameer Abdullah
Jalen Mcmillan or Rico Dowdle
Jalen Mcmillan or Rico Dowdle
James Conner or Ameer Abdullah
James Conner or Ameer Abdullah
James Conner or Ameer Abdullah
James Conner or Rico Dowdle
James Conner or Rico Dowdle
James Conner or Rico Dowdle
James Conner or Rico Dowdle
Jameson Williams or Rico Dowdle
Jameson Williams or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jauan Jennings or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Javonte Williams or Ameer Abdullah
Javonte Williams or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaylen Waddle or Rico Dowdle
Jerome Ford or Rico Dowdle
Jerome Ford or Rico Dowdle
Jerome Ford or Rico Dowdle
Jerome Ford or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jerome Ford or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jerome Ford or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jerry Jeudy or Rico Dowdle
Jonathan Taylor or Ameer Abdullah
Jordan Addison or Ameer Abdullah
Jordan Addison or Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs or Ameer Abdullah
Josh Downs or Ameer Abdullah
Josh Jacobs or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Justice Hill or Ameer Abdullah
Kareem Hunt or Ameer Abdullah
Kendre Miller or Ameer Abdullah
Kendre Miller or Ameer Abdullah
Kendre Miller or Ameer Abdullah
Kendre Miller or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Khalil Shakir or Ameer Abdullah
Khalil Shakir or Ameer Abdullah
Kimani Vidal or Ameer Abdullah
Kimani Vidal or Ameer Abdullah
Ladd Mcconkey or Ameer Abdullah
Ladd Mcconkey or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Malik Nabers or Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrisonjr or Ameer Abdullah
Michael Pittmanjr or Rico Dowdle
Quentin Johnston or Ameer Abdullah
Quentin Johnston or Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White or Ameer Abdullah
Rachaad White or Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rachaad White or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rico Dowdle or Ameer Abdullah
Rico Dowdle or Ameer Abdullah
Rico Dowdle or Ameer Abdullah
Rico Dowdle or Ameer Abdullah
Rico Dowdle or Ameer Abdullah
Rico Dowdle or Ameer Abdullah
Rico Dowdle or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rico Dowdle or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tank Bigsby or Ameer Abdullah
Tank Bigsby or Ameer Abdullah
Tank Bigsby or Ameer Abdullah
Tank Bigsby or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tee Higgins or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Terry Mclaurin or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tj Hockenson or Ameer Abdullah
Tony Pollard or Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard or Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard or Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tony Pollard or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tony Pollard or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Travis Etiennejr or Rico Dowdle
Tyjae Spears or Ameer Abdullah
Tyjae Spears or Ameer Abdullah
Tyjae Spears or Ameer Abdullah
Tyjae Spears or Ameer Abdullah
Tyjae Spears or Ameer Abdullah
Tyjae Spears or Ameer Abdullah
Tyjae Spears or Ameer Abdullah
Tyjae Spears or Rico Dowdle
Tyjae Spears or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Ameer Abdullah
Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Ameer Abdullah
Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Ameer Abdullah
Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Ameer Abdullah
Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Ameer Abdullah
Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Ameer Abdullah
Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Ameer Abdullah
Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Rico Dowdle
Zach Charbonnet or Rico Dowdle
Zach Charbonnet or Rico Dowdle
Antonio Gibson or Ameer Abdullah
Isaac Guerendo or Rico Dowdle
Isaac Guerendo or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jalen Mcmillan or Ameer Abdullah
James Conner or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jonnu Smith or Rico Dowdle
Kareem Hunt or Rico Dowdle
Kimani Vidal or Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rico Dowdle or Ameer Abdullah
Wandale Robinson or Rico Dowdle

 

More Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks

Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football Week 18? DK Metcalf, Brian Thomas Jr., Deebo Samuel Sr.

It can be a challenge to figure out which teams and players have the incentive to play their best in Week 18. That's why a lot of leagues finish in Week 17! It would be nice if we could assume that every player suiting up on Sunday was going to play their usual amount of […]

Dan Palyo 5 days ago
Jakobi Meyers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football Week 18? Jakobi Meyers, Olamide Zaccheaus, Keenan Allen

Figuring out which teams and players have an incentive to play their best in Week 18 is always a challenge. It would be nice if we could assume that every player suiting up on Sunday was going to play their usual amount of snaps or give maximum effort, but that simply isn't always the case. […]

Dan Palyo 5 days ago
Tyrone Tracy - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football Week 18? Blake Corum, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Brian Robinson Jr.

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum, New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. all have plenty to play for in Week 18, and have the opportunity to make a nice impact for their teams and rack up stats for your fantasy football rosters. None of […]

John Johnson 5 days ago
Jauan Jennings - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football Week 18? Jauan Jennings, Courtland Sutton, Michael Pittman Jr.

The wide receiver position has an advantage over the running back position in PPR scoring formats, typically. Receivers' main job of catching the football leads to them scoring more points per touch, and those WRs that consistently get high volume can produce great results with a strong floor. Not every WR is like this, though, […]

John Johnson 5 days ago
Aaron Jones - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Who Should I Start For Fantasy Football Week 18? Aaron Jones, Rachaad White, D'Andre Swift

While the 2024 fantasy football season is over for some leagues, others will wrap up in Week 18. Sometimes, everything comes down to one final game, which could be good or bad for fantasy players. Should fantasy players start Aaron Jones, Rachaad White, or D'Andre Swift in Week 18? Let’s dive into their fantasy football […]

Mike Fanelli 5 days ago


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Igor Shesterkin10 mins ago

Returns To Rangers Crease Thursday
Brock Faber17 mins ago

Out On Thursday
Jerami Grant22 mins ago

Ruled Out On Thursday
Damian Lillard37 mins ago

Likely Available For Friday
John Metchie III53 mins ago

Listed As Questionable For Wild-Card Weekend
Cade Otton1 hour ago

Upgrades To Full Participation On Thursday
Quentin Johnston1 hour ago

Questionable For Wild-Card Weekend
J.K. Dobbins2 hours ago

Questionable For Wild-Card Weekend
Jake Knapp2 hours ago

Withdraws From Sony Open
Joshua Palmer2 hours ago

Ruled Out For Wild-Card Weekend
Michael Thorbjornsen2 hours ago

Withdraws From Sony Open
Davion Mitchell2 hours ago

Probable Against Cleveland
Ochai Agbaji3 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Against Cleveland
Sam Merrill3 hours ago

Uncertain Against The Raptors
Luis Arraez3 hours ago

Padres Settle On $14 Million Deal
Josh Richardson3 hours ago

Upgraded To Questionable For Thursday
Andrew Wiggins3 hours ago

Will Not Play Thursday In Detroit
Ausar Thompson3 hours ago

Probable Against Golden State
Paolo Banchero3 hours ago

Expected To Return Friday Against The Bucks
A.J. Brown3 hours ago

Being Rested On Thursday
Tarik Skubal3 hours ago

Tigers Avoid Arbitration
Paul George3 hours ago

Able To Practice On Thursday
Joel Embiid3 hours ago

Practices Thursday
Brice Sensabaugh3 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday
Dylan Cease3 hours ago

And Padres Avoid Arbitration
Logan Gilbert3 hours ago

Mariners Avoid Arbitration
Jordan Clarkson3 hours ago

Listed As Out For Thursday's Game Against Miami
Donovan Mitchell3 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Against Toronto
Tyreek Hill3 hours ago

"Committed" To Dolphins
Las Vegas Raiders4 hours ago

Raiders Fire General Manager Tom Telesco After One Season
Bogdan Bogdanovic4 hours ago

On Track To Play Thursday In Phoenix
Daniel Gafford4 hours ago

Could Return Thursday
NBA4 hours ago

Thursday's Lakers-Hornets Game Postponed
Kevin Love4 hours ago

Will Not Play Thursday
Dennis Schröder4 hours ago

Dennis Schroder Uncertain To Play Thursday Night
Moses Moody4 hours ago

Questionable Thursday Against Detroit
Zay Flowers4 hours ago

Officially Out For Wild-Card Game
Jalen Suggs4 hours ago

Diagnosed With Lower-Back Strain
Zay Flowers6 hours ago

Not Practicing Friday, Highly Unlikely To Play Saturday
Garrett Crochet9 hours ago

Boston Discussing Long-Term Deal
Matthew Tkachuk10 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers In Victory
Petr Mrazek10 hours ago

Stands Tall Against Colorado
Connor Bedard10 hours ago

Tallies Goal, Assist On Wednesday
Logan Thompson10 hours ago

Leads The Way In Overtime Victory
Pierre-Luc Dubois10 hours ago

Scores Twice On Wednesday
Jeff Petry10 hours ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Trent Miner24 hours ago

Set For First Career Start On Wednesday
Beck Malenstyn24 hours ago

To Remain Out On Thursday
Jiri Kulich1 day ago

Out Week-To-Week
Thatcher Demko1 day ago

Unavailable Wednesday
Elias Pettersson1 day ago

A Game-Time Call Against Capitals
Jonathan Drouin1 day ago

Out Wednesday
Aaron Ekblad1 day ago

A Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Davis Thompson1 day ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
PGA1 day ago

J.T. Poston Disappoints At The Sentry
Chris Kirk1 day ago

Sputters At The Sentry
Billy Horschel1 day ago

Looks Forward To Sony Open
Brian Harman1 day ago

Gets 2025 Started With A Rough Start
PGA1 day ago

Cameron Davis Finishes Strong At The Sentry
Keegan Bradley1 day ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
NFL1 day ago

Bill Belichick Has No Plans To Return To The NFL
Deebo Samuel Sr.1 day ago

49ers Plan To Bring Deebo Samuel Sr. Back Next Year
Zay Flowers1 day ago

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Braxton Garrett1 day ago

To Miss 2025 Season Following Elbow Surgery
Taylor Pendrith1 day ago

Is A Dark-Horse Pick For Sony Open
Jalen Hurts1 day ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday
Eric Cole1 day ago

Looking For Bounce-Back Performance At Sony Open
Zay Flowers1 day ago

A Long Shot To Play On Wild-Card Weekend
Sahith Theegala1 day ago

A Big Name To Stay Away From At Sony Open
Nick Dunlap1 day ago

Looks To Bounce Back At Sony Open
Tom Kim1 day ago

Making Season Debut At Sony Open
Hideki Matsuyama1 day ago

Looks To Make History At Waialae
Sean Monahan1 day ago

Exits Tuesday's Game Early
Filip Chytil1 day ago

Exits On Tuesday With Upper-Body Injury
Brock Faber1 day ago

Sustains Injury On Tuesday
Steven Stamkos1 day ago

Exits Early On Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin1 day ago

Sidelined With Upper-Body Injury
Josh Morrissey1 day ago

Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury
Tanner Scott2 days ago

Mets Meet With Tanner Scott
Justin Verlander2 days ago

Signs One-Year Contract With San Francisco
NFL2 days ago

Ashton Jeanty Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Tua Tagovailoa2 days ago

Dolphins Have "No Concern At All" About Tua Tagovailoa's Long-Term Health
Las Vegas Raiders2 days ago

Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce
David Montgomery2 days ago

Expected To Return For Divisional Round
Tyreek Hill2 days ago

Dolphins Say Tyreek Hill Did Not Request A Trade
Brandon Woodruff2 days ago

Hopes To Be Ready By Opening Day
Zay Flowers2 days ago

Not At Tuesday's Practice
Luke Clanton2 days ago

A Player To Watch At Sony Open
Thomas Detry2 days ago

In Solid Form Ahead Of Sony Open
Russell Henley2 days ago

A Course Horse At Sony Open
Stephan Jaeger2 days ago

A Risky Option At Sony Open
Kurt Kitayama2 days ago

Makes 2025 Debut At Sony Open
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Looks To Stay Hot In Hawaii
Brent Rooker2 days ago

Signs Five-Year Extension
Nolan Arenado3 days ago

Red Sox Emerge As Strong Candidate To Land Nolan Arenado
Michael Lorenzen3 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Kansas City
Gavin Lux3 days ago

Traded To Cincinnati
Luis Arraez3 days ago

Yankees Talking With Padres About Luis Arraez
Clayton Kershaw5 days ago

Intends To Pitch In 2025, Expected To Return To Los Angeles
Charlie Morton6 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Baltimore
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Ladd McConkey - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Wild Card Weekend Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Game

The NFL regular season is in the books and postseason dreams start this weekend for 14 teams. With the top seeds in each conference earning a bye for the opening round, we have six matchups to analyze for Wild Card Weekend of the NFL Playoffs. Though this weekend always appears to contain mostly inevitable outcomes, […]

Video: Wild Card Weekend Must-Start Running Backs - Fantasy Football Playoff Leagues, DFS, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

The 2024 NFL regular season is in the books, but that doesn't mean the fantasy fun has to stop! Here at RotoBaller, we've got you covered for fantasy football playoff leagues and NFL DFS starts and sits for Wild Card Weekend! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" running backs that will have a […]

JK Dobbins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round (Thursday Updates): J.K. Dobbins, Zay Flowers, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, Jordan Love, Jalen McMillan, Amari Cooper, Cade Otton, more

The 2024 regular season in the National Football League has drawn to a close, but one thing that hasn't and will never end is the perpetual carousel of player injuries. Although 18 teams are no longer playing football this year, the 14 that haven't been eliminated still have plenty of ailing members. Only 12 of […]

Jared Goff - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

NFL Playoffs Power Rankings for Fantasy Football - FFPC Playoff Challenge Draft Picks By Team

When building your fantasy football playoff rosters, the first steps are to forecast how the conference brackets will shake out and how many games each team can potentially play. Those exercises are vital in the Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC) Playoff Challenge, where you can only roster one player from each NFL team. My NFL […]

Saquon Barkley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Wild Card Weekend Fantasy Football Projections: (Half-PPR) - Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Puka Nacua, Justin Jefferson, Bucky Irving

If you're set to participate in an NFL playoff fantasy football league or are grinding postseason DFS lineups, use our Wild Card Weekend fantasy football projections to assist your efforts and see how key players are expected to perform. The fantasy football regular season is over, but there are still contests to win! Ahead of Round […]

Deion Sanders - NCAAF Head Coach Colorado Buffaloes CFB

Top Eight Candidates To Be The Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after a disappointing 4-13 season. Pierce was the head coach for just one season after taking over as the interim coach in 2023 after Josh McDaniels was let go.  General manager Tom Telesco, who was hired just this season, was retained and will help […]

Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin

While the traditional fantasy football season is over, the start of the NFL playoffs brings various types of fantasy football contests geared toward the playoffs. Fantasy football is not over yet, so let's get to the action! Below are our 2025 fantasy football playoff league rankings to help you make the best decisions for your playoff […]

Travis Kelce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Time To Hang It Up: Five NFL Tight Ends (TEs) That Should Retire After The Season

The tight end position typically has players that can play later into their careers than other positions. You don't usually see many running backs, wide receivers, or defensive and offensive linemen over 31 years old have much success or even play at all in the NFL. There are some outliers, of course. But even for […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX

The NFL playoffs have arrived, which means we're just a month away from Super Bowl LIX, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. There are 14 teams that could play in the Super Bowl, with 49 potential combinations of teams that could play in the Super Bowl. While every potential matchup […]

Terry McLaurin - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Wild Card Weekend PPR Rankings for Fantasy Football: Puka Nacua, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, Nico Collins, Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans

You might think fantasy football leagues are done until next September, but that is not the case! All sorts of new playoff league contests are kicking off this week, along with DFS contests, and our coverage will continue as always through the Super Bowl. If there's a fantasy or DFS contest to win, we'll have […]

Justin Herbert

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Super Wild Card Weekend - Saturday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and gearing up for the playoffs, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage […]

Marvin Mims Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2025)

Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for the Wild Card Round of the 2024 fantasy football season. Congrats to all of you who won a championship or reached the title game! For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them. The […]

Zay Flowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer

The (regular) fantasy football season is over, but the DFS season rolls along. A few high-profile receivers may not make your lineups due to injury. To keep close tabs on all of the news across the NFL, make sure to favorite or bookmark the fantasy football player news page. Also, download the free RotoBaller fantasy […]