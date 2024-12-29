Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football Week 17? Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Welcome to Week 17, RotoBallers! Are the nerves settling in on your fantasy championship or toilet bowl game? Are you off to a hot start from games on Christmas? Or are you falling behind because things have been busy with the holidays? I am here today to discuss some running backs with interesting outlooks for Week 17.
This article will discuss Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. Neither of these running backs is playing on elite offenses; however, they have had their moments in 2024.
Best of luck, RotoBallers!
Should I Start Rico Dowdle for Fantasy Football?
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers in 2024. Over the last four weeks, he has scored 15-plus fantasy points and has earned 70% plus of the snap share. The Dallas Cowboys will be without their star wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb, in this contest on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles rank in the top five in stopping the run, which will make it difficult for Dowdle to find running lanes since quarterback Cooper Rush is rarely known for throwing downfield.
Dak Prescott/Rico Dowdle, how in the world?!? pic.twitter.com/vQIuvblZHF
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 3, 2024
Considering the problematic matchup and the Eagles likely stacking the box, Dowdle may struggle. He should still earn 15-20 touches, which will keep him in the RB2 ranks, but if fantasy managers have better options, they may want to consider. RotoBaller ranks him as the RB23 for Week 17.
Should I Start Ameer Abdullah for Fantasy Football?
A few weeks ago, we were hyping up Las Vegas running back Sincere McCormick (ankle), and Ameer Abdullah was becoming a distant memory in that running back room. After an early injury to McCormick in Week 15, Abdullah re-entered the picture and has become the primary pass-catching back for the Raiders.
Over the last two weeks, Abdullah has scored 16 and 17 points, respectively. Most of his production has come through the air, as he has 12 receptions over the last two weeks. Teammate Alexander Mattison is the clear rushing running back. However, the Raiders have kept Abdullah involved, giving him some RB3/flex appeal.
Ameer Abdullah breaks a tackle for the @Raiders TD!
📺: #LVvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/vVUPpDgtz1
— NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2024
This week, the Raiders take on the New Orleans Saints in a favorable matchup for Mattison and Abdullah. The Saints allow the fifth-most points to opposing running backs. RotoBaller ranks him as the RB27 for Week 17.
Should I Start Tyrone Tracy Jr. for Fantasy Football?
New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. only had 11 touches in Week 16 and saved his fantasy day with a receiving touchdown. The Indianapolis Colts have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards this year, which should at least give Tracy some RB3/flex appeal for fantasy managers in Week 17.
Tracy still gives up about six to seven touches a game to teammate Devin Singletary. Singletary is not as involved in the passing game as Tracy. However, Singletary has been getting some red-zone rushing attempts, significantly hurting Tracy's value and keeping him from being a solid RB2 this week.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. with one of the best toe-tap touchdowns you'll ever see! 😮
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/5cBS5Q4gRK
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 22, 2024
This situation is tricky because Tracy is a talented back; he is just playing on a bad offense that doesn't give him as much volume and opportunity as it did when Singletary was hurt. RotoBaller ranks him as the RB26 for Week 17.
Popular Week 17 Searches - Start/Sit Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 17 searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Tyrone Tracy Jr. compared to others. You can also use the free Who Should I Start tool to run your own start/sit comparisons, up to four players at once:
