NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football Week 17? Jonnu Smith, Tucker Kraft, Chig Okonkwo, Zach Ertz, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Jake Ferguson, Brock Bowers, Tyler Conklin, Kyle Pitts, Grant Calcaterra

2 weeks ago

2 weeks ago by
Jonnu Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks
In This Article hide
1. Who Should I Start Tool
2. Popular Week 17 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some of the most common Week 17 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jonnu Smith, Tucker Kraft, Chig Okonkwo, Zach Ertz, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Jake Ferguson, Brock Bowers, Tyler Conklin, Kyle Pitts, Grant Calcaterra. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 17. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Who Should I Start for Week 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 17 Player Decisions. Today's focus in on specific players - Jonnu Smith, Tucker Kraft, Chig Okonkwo, Zach Ertz, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Jake Ferguson, Brock Bowers, Tyler Conklin, Kyle Pitts, Grant Calcaterra. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 17.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 17 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 17 (2024)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 17 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 17 for Jonnu Smith, Tucker Kraft, Chig Okonkwo, Zach Ertz, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Jake Ferguson, Brock Bowers, Tyler Conklin, Kyle Pitts, Grant Calcaterra:

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Wild Card Weekend Fantasy Football Projections: (Half-PPR) - Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Puka Nacua, Justin Jefferson, Bucky Irving
Top Eight Candidates To Be The Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach in 2025
Time To Hang It Up: Five NFL Tight Ends That Should Retire After The Season
Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)
WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2025)
Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer
NFL Playoffs Rankings: Fantasy Football Draft Rankings and FFPC Playoff Challenge (2025)
Will David Montgomery Play In The Postseason? Injury Update For Lions RB
12 Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of 2024

