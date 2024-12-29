Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some of the most common Week 17 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jonnu Smith, Tucker Kraft, Chig Okonkwo, Zach Ertz, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Jake Ferguson, Brock Bowers, Tyler Conklin, Kyle Pitts, Grant Calcaterra. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 17. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 17 Player Decisions. Today's focus in on specific players - Jonnu Smith, Tucker Kraft, Chig Okonkwo, Zach Ertz, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Jake Ferguson, Brock Bowers, Tyler Conklin, Kyle Pitts, Grant Calcaterra. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 17.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 17 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 17 (2024)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 17 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 17 for Jonnu Smith, Tucker Kraft, Chig Okonkwo, Zach Ertz, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, Jake Ferguson, Brock Bowers, Tyler Conklin, Kyle Pitts, Grant Calcaterra:
Chig Okonkwo or Tucker Kraft
Zach Ertz or Dalton Kincaid
Chig Okonkwo or Dalton Kincaid
Chig Okonkwo or Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry or Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson or Zach Ertz
Brenton Strange or Chig Okonkwo
Sam LaPorta or Chig Okonkwo
Tj Hockenson or Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid or Jake Ferguson
Zach Ertz or Tucker Kraft
Brenton Strange or Jake Ferguson
Tucker Kraft or Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Schultz or Chig Okonkwo
Jalen Mcmillan or Jonnu Smith
Sam LaPorta or Jonnu Smith
Travis Kelce or Chig Okonkwo
Trey Mcbride or Brock Bowers
Darnell Mooney or Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry or Dalton Kincaid
Ameer Abdullah or Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry or Kyle Pitts
Tj Hockenson or Sam LaPorta
Zach Ertz or Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely or Kyle Pitts
Kayshon Boutte or Zach Ertz
Kendre Miller or Zach Ertz
Khalil Shakir or Jonnu Smith
Kyle Pitts or Chig Okonkwo
Trey Mcbride or Chig Okonkwo
Adam Thielen or Jonnu Smith
Brian Robinsonjr or Jonnu Smith
Brock Bowers or Jonnu Smith
Brock Bowers or Sam LaPorta
Jk Dobbins or Jonnu Smith
Mark Andrews or Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki or Tyler Conklin
Romeo Doubs or Jonnu Smith
Sam LaPorta or Dalton Kincaid
Adam Thielen or Chig Okonkwo
Amari Cooper or Jake Ferguson
Brenton Strange or Tucker Kraft
Calvin Ridley or Jonnu Smith
Dalton Schultz or Tucker Kraft
David Njoku or Chig Okonkwo
David Njoku or Sam LaPorta
David Njoku or Zach Ertz
Devonta Smith or Brock Bowers
George Kittle or Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry or Kyle Pitts
Jalen Mcmillan or Sam LaPorta
Jameson Williams or Jonnu Smith
Jameson Williams or Kyle Pitts
Jauan Jennings or Chig Okonkwo
Jauan Jennings or Jonnu Smith
Jordan Akins or Tucker Kraft
Mark Andrews or Zach Ertz
Mike Gesicki or Chig Okonkwo
Parker Washington or Chig Okonkwo
Pat Freiermuth or Dalton Kincaid
Pat Freiermuth or Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle or Jonnu Smith
Sam LaPorta or Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard or Chig Okonkwo
Trey Mcbride or Jonnu Smith
Trey Mcbride or Tucker Kraft
Tyjae Spears or Chig Okonkwo
Tyrone Tracyjr or Jonnu Smith
Zach Ertz or Kyle Pitts
Adam Thielen or Jonnu Smith
Alexander Mattison or Sam LaPorta
Ameer Abdullah or Tucker Kraft
Atlanta Falcons or Zach Ertz
Austin Hooper or Grant Calcaterra
Austin Hooper or Tyler Conklin
Brandin Cooks or Tucker Kraft
Brandin Cooks or Zach Ertz
Breece Hall or Jonnu Smith
Brenton Strange or Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange or Grant Calcaterra
Brian Robinson or Jonnu Smith
Brock Bowers or Chig Okonkwo
Brock Bowers or Jonnu Smith
Bucky Irving or Brock Bowers
Cade Otton or Sam LaPorta
Calvin Ridley or Chig Okonkwo
Cameron Dicker or Chig Okonkwo
Chig Okonkwo or Dalton Kincaid
Chig Okonkwo or Kyle Pitts
Chigoziem Okonkwo or Tyler Conklin
Chuba Hubbard or Jonnu Smith
Cooper Kupp or Jonnu Smith
Courtland Sutton or Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz or Dalton Kincaid
Dandre Swift or Dalton Kincaid
David Njoku or Jake Ferguson
David Njoku or Tucker Kraft
Deebo Samuelsr or Jonnu Smith
Demario Douglas or Jonnu Smith
Devonta Smith or Jonnu Smith
Devonta Smith or Sam LaPorta
Dk Metcalf or Jonnu Smith
Foster Moreau or Tyler Conklin
George Kittle or Jonnu Smith
George Kittle or Sam LaPorta
Hunter Henry or Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry or Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry or Grant Calcaterra
Hunter Henry or Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry or Tyler Conklin
Isaac Guerendo or Jonnu Smith
Jake Ferguson or Tucker Kraft
Jake Ferguson or Zach Ertz
Jakobi Meyers or Chig Okonkwo
Jalen Coker or Tucker Kraft
Jalen Mcmillan or Chig Okonkwo
Jalen Mcmillan or Jake Ferguson
Jalen Mcmillan or Sam LaPorta
James Conner or Sam LaPorta
Jatavion Sanders or Tyler Conklin
Jayden Reed or Chig Okonkwo
Jayden Reed or Tyler Conklin
Jaylen Waddle or Chig Okonkwo
Jerome Ford or Jonnu Smith
Jerry Jeudy or Chig Okonkwo
Jerry Jeudy or Sam LaPorta
Jerry Jeudy or Zach Ertz
Jonnu Smith or Jake Ferguson
Jonnu Smith or Tucker Kraft
Jonnu Smith or Zach Ertz
Jordan Addison or Jonnu Smith
Juwan Johnson or Chig Okonkwo
Juwan Johnson or Jake Ferguson
Kenny Pickett or Jonnu Smith
Khalil Shakir or Sam LaPorta
Ladd Mcconkey or Jonnu Smith
Mark Andrews or Tucker Kraft
Marvin Harrisonjr or Jonnu Smith
Marvin Harrisonjr or Tucker Kraft
Marvin Mimsjr or Zach Ertz
Mike Gesicki or Tucker Kraft
Olamide Zaccheaus or Zach Ertz
Payne Durham or Chig Okonkwo
Payne Durham or Kyle Pitts
Payne Durham or Tucker Kraft
Payne Durham or Tyler Conklin
Quentin Johnston or Chig Okonkwo
Quentin Johnston or Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson or Dalton Kincaid
Rhamondre Stevenson or Jonnu Smith
Rico Dowdle or Jonnu Smith
Rico Dowdle or Jonnu Smith
Romeo Doubs or Chig Okonkwo
Romeo Doubs or Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta or Brock Bowers
Sam LaPorta or Chig Okonkwo
Sam LaPorta or Jake Ferguson
Sam LaPorta or Zach Ertz
Stone Smartt or Kyle Pitts
Tank Bigsby or Chig Okonkwo
Tank Bigsby or Zach Ertz
Tee Higgins or Jonnu Smith
Tj Hockenson or Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard or Jonnu Smith
Travis Etiennejr or Chig Okonkwo
Travis Etiennejr or Tucker Kraft
Trey Mcbride or Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft or Jonnu Smith
Tucker Kraft or Kyle Pitts
Tucker Kraft or Tyler Conklin
Zach Ertz or Dalton Kincaid
Zach Ertz or Jake Ferguson
Brandin Cooks or Chig Okonkwo
