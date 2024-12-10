Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has been enjoying a strong season and has emerged as a productive high-end WR2 with Russell Wilson under center.
However, Pickens has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring and could be in danger of missing his second straight contest. With the fantasy playoffs starting this weekend, fantasy managers should pay close attention to his status throughout the week.
When will Pickens return to action, and what is his fantasy football outlook when he does? Let's dive in.
George Pickens Injury Update
The Georgia product was a late addition to Friday's injury report after practicing all week leading up to Week 14's tilt against the Cleveland Browns. Pickens was originally expected to suit up but was ruled out just before kickoff.
On Monday, it was reported that Pickens was believed to have suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.
George Pickens is dealing with a grade 2 hamstring strain, source tells ESPN.
Hamstrings are tricky injuries, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Steelers are extra cautious with their top receiver during this three-game gauntlet.https://t.co/s4e2TAcD2M
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 9, 2024
In addition, later on Monday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the 23-year-old is not expected to suit up this weekend to face the Philadelphia Eagles.
George Pickens expected to miss game in Philadelphia with hamstring sprain. https://t.co/zdm7pKrJwT… via@PittsburghPG
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 9, 2024
Fantasy managers should continue to pay close attention to his status during practice this week but should begin to look for an alternative option in case he sits out again this weekend.
George Pickens Fantasy Football Outlook
Since Wilson has taken over starting duties, Pickens has flashed his elite fantasy upside. Over his previous six games, Pickens has averaged an impressive 16.0 PPR points per game with 81.2 yards per contest and three total scores.
GEORGE PICKENS TOUCHDOWN. WHAT A CATCH
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 10, 2024
Last weekend, with Pickens sidelined, Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson operated as the top wideouts. In addition, tight end Pat Freiermuth also saw an increase in opportunities.
Facing a tough Philadelphia Eagles secondary that has allowed the fifth-fewest PPR points to opposing wideouts, fantasy managers should not consider Austin or Jefferson strong replacements this weekend as they have a difficult task ahead of them.
