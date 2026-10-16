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NFL Player Props: Expert Prop Bet Picks For Week 6 (2026)

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Kirk Cousins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Keith's Week 6 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 6 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Passing Prop Bets
Week 6 Rushing Prop Bets

We are back for the Week 6 NFL Props article! This week brings another opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends, identify favorable matchups, and find value before the betting market fully adjusts.

The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With three weeks in the books, we're starting to see how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.

Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

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Week 6 Passing Prop Bets

Aaron Rodgers OVER 227.5 Passing Yards (-114) DraftKings Sportsbook

Rodgers has been playing at a high level this season and has comfortably cleared this line in three consecutive games. He is averaging 246.8 passing yards per game, nearly 20 yards above this number.

The matchup against Tampa Bay makes this prop even more appealing. The Buccaneers have been stout against the run but considerably more vulnerable through the air, allowing 234.6 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. That defensive split could push Pittsburgh to lean more heavily on Rodgers and the passing attack rather than trying to force production on the ground.

With Rodgers already demonstrating consistent production and Tampa Bay presenting a favorable matchup through the air, he has a clear path to surpassing 227.5 yards for the fourth straight game.

Compare at 53% on Novig.

Kirk Cousins OVER 243.5 Passing Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook

Cousins has thrown for 253.8 yards per game through five contests, clearing this line in three of his five games. He has also surpassed 240 passing yards in each of his last three games, including a massive 365-yard performance against Kansas City.

The Bills have struggled to contain opposing quarterbacks, allowing 269 passing yards to New England last week and 327 to Detroit earlier this season. Four of Buffalo's first five opponents have surpassed 265 passing yards, and they have allowed the second-most passing yards per game.

Cousins has shown he can produce both efficiently and at high volume, and Buffalo's defensive struggles create an opportunity for another strong performance.

Compare at 53% on Novig.

 

Week 6 Rushing Prop Bets


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