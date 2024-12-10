X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

The Cut List - Who to Drop for Fantasy Football Week 15

3 days ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Javonte Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS and Betting Picks
In This Article hide
1. The Parameters
2. Easy Cuts
3. Tough Cuts
4. Hot Seat
5. Hold On
6. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Each new week of NFL games gives us more information to make more informed decisions. This is crucial when figuring out who to add and who to cut. It can be difficult to admit we were wrong on a particular player. For example, using a high draft pick on someone and cutting them so early in the season can be demoralizing. However, the only thing worse than making a mistake is not being able to admit we made one in the first place.

Don’t be afraid to make bold decisions, but be careful not to be too reactionary. Bad weeks are going to happen. Sometimes, opportunity doesn’t always translate into box-score success. The flip side of that is true, too. Sometimes, the box score can look amazing despite poor utilization. This article will help you determine who to send packing and how to value players whose value is falling.

If you have any questions, follow me on X @RobFFSlayer and message me. My DMs are always open, and I’m more than willing to answer them. To take advantage of our great premium tools and save yourself some money, please use promo code "BOOM" to receive a 10% discount.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

The Parameters

There are a few different categories here. Anyone listed under the “Insert Position to Cut for Insert Week” can be safely cut. Seems pretty self-explanatory, correct? No surprise there. We'll focus on players with rostered percentages higher than 40% to keep this a little more straightforward. Otherwise, we could name many players for every position every week.

The following two categories are “Uh-Oh…” and “On the Hot Seat.” If a player is listed under “Uh-Oh…” that doesn’t mean they’re a cut … yet. It just means their value is falling. That could be due to several reasons. Maybe it’s due to repeated inefficiency. Perhaps it’s due to a change in role and utilization. Whatever the reason, these players are not as valuable today as they were before last week’s games.

The other category is “On the Hot Seat.” This one is also pretty self-explanatory. These players do not need to be cut, although if you’re on the hot seat, there’s certainly an argument to be made that they could be cut if you’re in a tough roster predicament.

These players should be given one final shot to make your roster. Especially early in the season, we don’t want to overreact to a change in utilization or a bad week or two, but we also don’t want to ignore it. Players in this section are a bad week away from being on the cut list.

One of the final categories we'll sometimes touch on is "Hold On." These players may have had some bad weeks, but their utilization is good, indicating better days are ahead. Hold onto them. On occasion, we’ll also identify sell-high and sell-low players. A sell-high player is one whose production has spiked, but maybe their role creates questions about whether the production is sustainable.

These players have increased their value recently, so it makes sense to see if you can trade them at peak value. Players who are sell-lows are often players with a lot of name value. These players are best explained as “get some value for them while you still can before their value falls to nothing.”

 

Easy Cuts

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans – 79.1% Rostered

Stroud was a tough cut a few weeks ago, but with a matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks, I was willing to give Stroud one more shot. Despite getting Nico Collins back fully healthy, Stroud could still not even muster 15 points. He's only scored over 15 points (15.68) in one of his last seven games. He is now QB26 in PPG for the season.

Houston was on a bye in Week 14 and now returns to action with matchups against Miami, Kansas City, and Baltimore. The Ravens and Chiefs have allowed the fourth- and 11th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, respectively, which, in theory, should make Stroud a solid start. But he's failed to produce despite three mouthwatering matchups in the last three weeks.

The Cowboys, Titans, and Jaguars, their last three opponents, have allowed the fifth, ninth, and most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, respectively. Despite three straight top-10 matchups, Stroud scored under 15 points in two and averaged just 13.65 PPG. There's no way you can trust him.

Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs – 77.7% Rostered

Isiah Pacheco returned in Week 13 and the Chiefs utilized Pacheco and Hunt in a near 50/50 timeshare. They played almost identical snaps and had the same number of carries. Hunt had an edge in routes run, but that was it. Pacheco, however, was more productive. This past weekend, Pacheco started to reclaim his spot as the Chiefs' No. 1 running back.

He played 32 snaps to Hunt's 20. He also ran more routes than Hunt, but more importantly, he received 14 carries while Hunt only had five. This was always a matter of time, but it seems the time has come. Hunt is now nothing more than a handcuff, but he can no longer be counted on as a startable running back.

Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos -  74.0% Rostered

If you want to hang onto Williams if Jaleel McLaughlin or Audric Estime get hurt, and that simplifies the Denver backfield, I get it, but he's completely unstartable right now. The Broncos were on a bye in Week 14, but in Week 13, their backfield utilization was a cluster.

While Williams paced the team in snaps played with 30 out of the team's 66, he had just four carries. McLaughlin, meanwhile, had 14. There's just no way of knowing how this backfield will shake out every week.

While he may very well have a good game during the season's final three games, predicting when that'll happen is almost impossible. It's hard to imagine finding a week when any fantasy manager is going to be planning on starting Williams. For that reason, if you need to cut Williams, even for an elite streaming defense in Week 16 or 17, I'm okay with making that swap.

Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders – 40.4% Rostered

With the way Las Vegas's season has shaken out, there's no reason to give Mattison his job back once he returns from injury. Sincere McCormick has played well, and while he's unlikely to be its long-term solution at the running back position, it makes sense to give the young player more reps in what is now a lost season.

Forget the youth movement (although that's an excellent argument as it is), but McCormick has been the Raiders' more efficient and effective runner this season. I don't anticipate this being a committee even once Mattison returns. It'll be McCormick's backfield until the season's end, leaving Mattison without much value.

Other Players to Cut:

 

Tough Cuts

Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers – 95.7% Rostered

Last week, I had Samuel, Rome Odunze, Tank Dell (on bye), and Amari Cooper as holds. The argument was they were all full-time players. They're all talented players, and all of their quarterbacks are either good or playing better lately. That ended up paying off with Cooper and Odunze this past week, but Deebo continued his poor production.

He now has four straight games with less than 5.0 half-PPR points. He hasn't had 25 receiving yards since Week 10. There's no way anyone can be starting him in the fantasy playoffs. He has a good matchup in Week 15, but it'll be tough to trust him.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots – 57.8% Rostered

Henry hasn't done anything to deserve a spot on the tough-cut list, but his schedule doesn't get any worse. He's been a fine fantasy tight end but hasn't been lighting the world on fire.

He faces off against the Cardinals, who allow the sixth-fewest points to tight ends this season. In Week 16, he has the Bills. They've allowed the fifth-fewest points to tight ends this season. In Week 17, he goes up against the Chargers, who are allowing the ninth-fewest points to tight ends.

Drake Maye has played well and Henry has been one of his favorite targets, so there's no need to cut Henry if he's your starter or there aren't better options, but his playoff schedule is just about as brutal as it gets.

 

Hot Seat

Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers – 57.8%

If you're desperate for a starting running back, maybe you can't cut Edwards. Otherwise, however, Edwards is a borderline cuttable player. It's tough to say that about a starting running back. Especially one who plays for a winning team with a solid offense. Edwards has been incredibly disappointing since taking over for the injured J.K. Dobbins.

He's been held to less than 40 rushing yards in both starts. He only has one catch and offers nothing in the passing game. He hasn't had a single game with more than 10 touches since becoming the starter. Since returning from IR, Edwards has scored 5.5, 2.7, 7.1 (touchdown), 3.8, and 9.6 (touchdown) half-PPR points. He's giving fantasy managers 2-4 points without a touchdown and just 7-10 with a touchdown. He's a cuttable player unless you're truly desperate for a starting running back.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans – 47.6% Rostered

Ironically, a few weeks ago, there were plenty of comments about cutting Quentin Johnston while also advocating for Westbrook-Ikhine as a waiver wire add. They're the same player. Que the Pam meme from "The Office." Johnston has 53 targets, 29 receptions, 414 yards, and seven touchdowns. Westbrook-Ikhine has 40 targets, 21 receptions, 384 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Since Week 6, when Westbrook-Ikhine's touchdown barrage began, he has just one game with more than three catches out of nine contests. He has 50 yards or less in seven out of those nine. He's a touchdown-or-bust player, but he's only catching 1-2 passes per game.

 

Hold On

Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars – 88.4% Rostered

Tank Bigsby slightly out-snapped Etienne, but the bigger development was how the backfield workload was distributed. Etienne ran 18 routes, while Bigsby ran just nine. That led to Etienne finishing with four targets to Bigsby's two.

However, Bigsby did have 18 carries, which led to a bigger fantasy day, especially since he found the end zone. Etienne had just four carries. That's a big development. The team seems to have established new roles in its backfield.

Etienne is now the primary third-down and pass-catching back, while Bigsby is the primary ball carrier. However, it should be noted that Etienne handled the lone goal-line snap, but Bigsby handled the four other short-yardage plays.

This game was a close contest where Jacksonville could lean on the running game. That likely won't be the case moving forward. Etienne's value will be higher as they play in more negative game scripts. Due to his role in the passing game and the fact that he handled the lone goal-line touch, fantasy managers should hang onto Etienne.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson
Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt
Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton
NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)



POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyren Williams26 mins ago

Eclipses Century Mark On Thursday
Evan Engram2 hours ago

Done For Season
Joaquin Buckley2 hours ago

Looks For His Sixth Win In A Row
Colby Covington2 hours ago

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Dalton Kincaid2 hours ago

Expected To Return In Week 15
Bruno Silva3 hours ago

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Manel Kape3 hours ago

A Favorite At UFC Tampa
Keon Coleman3 hours ago

Expected To Play Against Lions
Tuco Tokkos3 hours ago

Looks For His First UFC Win
Navajo Stirling3 hours ago

Set To Make His UFC Debut
Odell Beckham Jr.3 hours ago

Dolphins Mutually Agree On Release
Kevin Lankinen3 hours ago

Frustrates Panthers With Shutout Performance
Nikita Kucherov3 hours ago

Racks Up Six Points Against Flames
Leon Draisaitl3 hours ago

Continues Multi-Point Streak Versus Wild
Bryan Rust3 hours ago

Tallies Four Points In Big Win
Scott Laughton4 hours ago

Ties Flyers Record With Four-Goal Performance
Ryan O'Reilly4 hours ago

Returns With Three-Point Effort
Victor Hedman4 hours ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury
Aidan O'Connell15 hours ago

Doesn't Practice On Thursday
Jusuf Nurkic16 hours ago

Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant16 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves16 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams16 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey17 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night
Kyle Bradish17 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program
Nikola Vucevic17 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte
Marquise Brown17 hours ago

Receives Final Clearance To Practice
Malcolm Brogdon17 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night
Jake Haener17 hours ago

Named The Starter Against Commanders
Kenneth Walker III17 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Nolan Arenado17 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx
San Francisco 49ers17 hours ago

Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw Both Active For 49ers
Isaac Guerendo17 hours ago

Officially Active On Thursday Night
Anthony Davis18 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves18 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest
LeBron James18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game
Sam Hauser18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jalen Duren18 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game
Jimmy Butler18 hours ago

Will Play Thursday
Jayson Tatum18 hours ago

Out On Thursday Night
Jake McCabe19 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Ladd McConkey19 hours ago

Limited Again In Thursday's Practice
Scott Mayfield19 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup
Yanni Gourde19 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins
Jack Drury19 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery
Trevor Zegras19 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery
Roman Josi19 hours ago

Out On Thursday
J.T. Miller19 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday
San Francisco 49ers20 hours ago

Nick Bosa Likely To Play On Thursday
Trey McBride20 hours ago

Remains Limited On Thursday
Will Dissly20 hours ago

Sidelined Again On Thursday
Evan Engram20 hours ago

Does Not Practice On Thursday
Justin Herbert20 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
George Pickens21 hours ago

Remains Sidelined On Thursday
Alvin Kamara21 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
Tony Pollard22 hours ago

Not Spotted At Thursday's Practice
Francisco Lindor22 hours ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror
Rafael Devers22 hours ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base
Cody Bellinger23 hours ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger
D'Andre Swift23 hours ago

Roschon Johnson Not Practicing On Thursday
Tim Stützle1 day ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday
Drake Batherson1 day ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks
Owen Power1 day ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort
Pete Alonso1 day ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso
Mika Zibanejad1 day ago

Scores 300th Career Goal
Adam Fox1 day ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win
Corbin Burnes1 day ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes
K'Andre Miller1 day ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury
Javonte Green1 day ago

Questionable For Meeting With Kings
Josh Richardson1 day ago

To Sit Out At Least One Week
Jimmy Butler1 day ago

Probable For Thursday's Matchup
Ausar Thompson1 day ago

Ready To Return On Thursday
Sam Hauser1 day ago

Doubtful For Thursday
Al Horford1 day ago

Available Versus Pistons
Brenton Doyle1 day ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff
Mitch Keller2 days ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade
Shane Bieber2 days ago

Throwing From 90 Feet
Cam Talbot2 days ago

Set To Return On Thursday
Chicago White Sox2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Kyle Teel2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
Seattle Mariners2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Luis Robert Jr.2 days ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
Jake Burger2 days ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
Washington Nationals3 days ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery
Nathan Eovaldi3 days ago

Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal
Andrés Giménez3 days ago

Blue Jays Acquire Andres Gimenez From Guardians
Alexandre Pantoja4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr5 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie5 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell5 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry5 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Shavkat Rakhmonov5 days ago

Remains Undefeated After UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry

If you are reading this, congratulations! That likely means you made the fantasy playoffs unless you just enjoy reading about sneaky starts after you’re eliminated. Making the fantasy playoffs is a huge accomplishment and doing so consistently is the biggest sign of skill in this game.  But in the infamous words of the late, great […]

Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

The fantasy football playoffs are underway for the vast majority of leagues, meaning each decision is crucial in the quest for a title for fantasy managers. Let us help with those "championship choices" by checking out our favorite 2024 fantasy football must-start wide receivers for Week 15! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" […]

Justin Herbert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson

Finally! The fantasy playoffs are here! If you’re reading this article, congratulations on making the dance. Now that you’re in, anything can happen and the previous 14 weeks don’t matter at all. Everything comes down to these final three weeks. Throughout the season, I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can be with my […]

Dillon Gabriel - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)

The biggest stars usually shine brightest on the biggest stages. That would be conference championship week. The time before everything goes nuts with the transfer portal and opt-outs. There were only nine games last weekend. Which players showed out for the pro scouts? We will introduce you to these college players earlier than many of […]

Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt

Week 15 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, and Stone Smartt. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Joe Mixon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

We enter Week 15 coming off another 1-1 outing. The Steelers won comfortably in their rematch with the Cleveland Browns, and we easily cashed that ticket. The Chargers couldn’t hang on to close out the Chiefs, and we lost that moneyline play on a last-second field goal. However, we finished Week 14 up +.9 units, […]

DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton

Welcome to the fantasy football playoffs! Week 15 of the fantasy football season has arrived, and the stakes are higher than ever. Whether you successfully navigated difficult matchups and injuries or lucked into drafting Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in the first two rounds, you've made it to the dance and have a shot at […]

Jameis Winston - NFL DFS Picks, Waiver Wire, Fantasy Football Rankings

NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report

The fantasy football playoffs are here! But that also means the weather is taking a turn for the worse. And in the NFL, weather can significantly impact games, particularly as we head into the colder months of the season. In this article, we will examine how various weather elements could influence the games scheduled for […]

Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 15! This Week 15 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.  It's wild to think we are already in Week 15 of the NFL season and […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 15 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now into the holiday season, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners at PrizePicks offer some of […]

Ravens Defense - Fantasy Football DST Rankings, Draft Sleepers, IDP Targets

Week 15 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Bengals D/ST, Cardinals D/ST, Chiefs D/ST, Jets D/ST, Broncos D/ST, Chargers D/ST, Falcons D/ST

It's make-or-break time for your fantasy teams, as most leagues have entered the postseason portion of the 2024 campaign. If you lose, you go home, so use our Week 15 fantasy football defense (D/ST) rankings for 2024 if you need assistance. We'll help you identify the top available D/ST streamer. Ahead of the all-important Week […]

Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings Week 15 (2024) - Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Braelon Allen, Christian Watson, Cedric Tillman, Stone Smartt

Most waivers in fantasy leagues run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; fantasy managers can still add players until Sunday game time. Week 15 is the beginning of the fantasy playoffs, and we are back with our updated mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 season to help your teams advance to […]

Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Week 15 Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Game Including Thursday Night Football

The NFL regular season is heading into the homestretch! Several divisional titles are still very much up for grabs, as we kick off Week 15 with a pivotal clash between the Rams and Niners, before moving into a jampacked slate with exciting matchups. With every team in action, the Week 15 includes two Monday Night […]