Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is one of the most exciting players in the NFL due to his game-breaking speed and chunk-play touchdown skill set. He's helped fantasy managers win matchups in 2024, but he's a classic "boom-or-bust" option that can be tough to trust with fantasy football championships on the line.
After a massive 143-yard and a touchdown game last week, fantasy managers are surely wondering if he can have a similar spike week against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Let's dive into his Week 17 fantasy football outlook and decide whether you should start or sit him for the final slate of the fantasy season.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Outlook
Williams struggled to earn targets in his first two NFL seasons, but he has been much more involved in Detroit's offense this year. The former first-round pick out of Alabama has three 100-yard games this season, and he's earned at least six targets in seven contests. He's also hauled in six touchdowns for the elite Lions' offense.
All that said, the matchup for Williams is not promising this week. Stud teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown is a must-start option in all matchups, but Williams hasn't been consistent enough to consider him matchup-proof. The 49ers have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to WRs, making Williams a dicey flex option when it matters most. On the flip side, if you're in the fantasy football championship round, you're surely facing a quality opponent, so upside is king. Despite the concerns, Williams retains his high-ceiling outlook.
Williams is RotoBaller's WR26 for half-PPR setups in Week 17.
Should I Start Jameson Williams in Week 17?
If you're nursing a massive lead and have a safer floor option, starting that player over Williams makes sense. However, the Lions-49ers matchup could turn into a shootout given Detroit's injuries to its stop unit. Williams presents an upside play, as always.
Jared Goff TO JAMESON WILLIAMS. 82-YARD TOUCHDOWN.
📺: #DETvsCHI on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/x2g80Yw1vV
— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2024
Fantasy managers in 12-plus team leagues should probably be starting him in the flex, assuming you aren't loaded with other flex considerations.
