Running Back (RB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 16 (2024)

2 weeks ago
James Conner - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
I may be crazy, but I'm no ordinary fool. Right now, with a fantasy championship birth on the line, there is no back I'd rather have in my fantasy lineup than Chase Brown. That includes Saquon Barkley. There's no way Joe Burrow is going to try the "Tush Push."

Brown and Barkley, for that matter, find themselves in elite company - running backs with that "must-start" status from here on out. The only other backs that are in that tier heading into fantasy football semi-finals are Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Josh Jacobs (more on him in a moment). One injury of note is that David Montgomery was ruled out for the season after tearing his MCL during the Lions' loss to the Bills.

RotoBaller is here to help fantasy football managers make those tough lineup decisions with our Week 16 starts and sits at the running back position.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 16 Starts - Fantasy Football Booms

James Conner - RB, Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

James Conner keeps churning out the production as the weather gets colder and the games become more meaningful. Conner has now put together back-to-back weeks in which he has produced more than 22 fantasy points, including a 30.8-point performance against the Patriots last week, where he averaged 6.9 yards per carry on his way to 110 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs.

Conner has registered double-digit fantasy production in 11 of 14 contests this season (one was 9.9), and heading into Week 16, the Cardinals workhorse back finds himself as the RB10 in fantasy with 224.4 fantasy points and an average of 16 fantasy points per game. Conner is not only 27 yards away from back-to-back 1000-yard rushing seasons, but his 973 rushing yards sit ninth in the NFL.

How has Conner found his fantasy production? Conner's 568 yards after contact are the sixth-most this season. He averages 2.62 yards after contact per attempt while forcing a league-best 62 missed tackles thus far.

With Conner's recent success, a matchup against a Panthers team that has allowed a league-high 28.44 fantasy points per game to the running back this season has to get fantasy managers excited. Carolina has allowed 15 rushing touchdowns through 14 contests, so if I were a betting man, I would bet on Conner to add to that rushing total this week.

Josh Jacobs - RB, Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

Josh Jacobs has nuked the Packers' passing game. It's bad enough that we are dealing with start and sit questions for Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Dontayvion Wicks, and Bo Melton. Did I miss anyone? But, to watch Jacobs rush for 11 scores in the last seven contests, oh my. Right now, Jacobs is this Packers offense; I'm fading every Packers pass-catcher until further notice.

Since Week 7, only Saquon Barkley (204) and Jahmyr Gibbs (182) have produced more fantasy points for their managers than Jacobs and his 178.4. Over those nine weeks, Jacobs averaged 22.3 fantasy points per game, while Barkley and his 22.7 averaged more. Two very good reasons why Jacobs is a must-start are production and volume. We see the production, but Jacobs has had 18 or more carries in six of his last seven contests, resulting in six 20-plus point performances over that period.

I'm not sure if this week's game script will involve Jacobs getting the ball again on nine of the first 10 plays, but I do know that the Saints have allowed 14 touchdowns to running backs on the ground this season, the second-most. New Orleans is allowing 23.71 fantasy points per game against opposing backs this season, a number that is certainly going to increase here in Week 16.

Jerome Ford - RB, Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Some more prominent names may be available, but if you need a running back and are searching the waiver wire for help, check to see if Jerome Ford is available. On Sunday, Nick Chubb started looking pretty good against the Chiefs until he broke his foot. When Chubb exited, that opened the door once again for Ford, and he produced, albeit when no one started him.

Ford replaced an injured Chubb and broke off a 62-yard touchdown run while adding another 22 yards on his other six rushing attempts. Remember that when Chubb was on the IR, Ford was productive in his opportunities. Between Weeks 1 through 4, Ford had 10 or more fantasy points in three of those contests, including an 18.9-point performance opening weekend.

Ford is positioning himself as a potential league-winner for fantasy managers as we head into the semi-finals. This week, Ford faces a Bengals defensive unit that has allowed 319 rushing yards and 166 receiving yards on 17 receptions to opposing backs over the last four weeks.

When you add those total yards up and throw in three rushing touchdowns, that works out to an average of 27.83 fantasy points against per game, the fifth-most. With no one expected to cut into Ford's volume, Ford will once again look to dodge Bengals defenders on his way to the end zone.

 

Week 16 Sits - Fantasy Football Busts

Rico Dowdle - RB, Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With a birth in the fantasy football championship on the line, I am looking to avoid risk the best I can. That also includes avoiding bad matchups whenever possible. Such is the case this week with Rico Dowdle as the Dallas Cowboys head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers.

Vita Vea is a bad man, we all know that. We also know that over the last four weeks, Tampa has allowed 13.90 fantasy points per game, second only to Detroit's 11.28 in fantasy futility against the running back position. Over that time, Tampa has allowed just 257 total yards, 184 on the ground, and just a single score.

The recent competition, or lack thereof, has helped the Buccaneers' stat line, but the way that Baker Mayfield has been performing as of late, Dowdle may see his game script flipped. Volume slowly disappears as CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson become more involved as the Cowboys play catchup in this one.

Isiah Pacheco - RB, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Since returning in Week 13, Pacheco has produced fantasy outings of 5.9, 8.1, and 5.7 points. That's an average of 6.6 fantasy points per game. For perspective, Sincere McCormick (9.7), Ray Davis (8.2), Jaleel McLaughlin (7.9), Jaylen Warren (7.4), Tank Bigsby (7.3), and Kendre Miller (6.9) are all outperforming Pacheco over the same period.

Looking at Week 15 and the Chiefs backfield split, both Pacheco and Kareem Hunt saw a snap share of 37%. Hunt and Pacheco each had 13 carries and one reception, while Hunt had an additional target. Kansas City isn't concerned about personal achievements; they want to get to the playoffs with that No. 1 seed and in search of the NFL's first three-peat.

Considering the backfield split and the matchup, it's hard to envision a scenario in which Pacheco hits double digits for fantasy managers. Houston is allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points on a per-game basis, with 18.09. If you split that evenly, that is just over nine fantasy points. Simply put, better options are available, with less risk and more favorable matchups ahead.

Joe Mixon - RB, Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

No team in the NFL has done a better job at frustrating fantasy managers this season with running back decisions than the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City enters Week 16 allowing just 15.26 fantasy points per game, the fewest in the NFL. That is two points fewer than the next closest team, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs have allowed 885 rushing yards this season through 14 games, 63.2 per contest, and just 292 receiving yards to the position, both also league-bests.

Mixon started the season like a man on a mission. Coming into Week 16, he sits 90 yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards, which would be the fifth time in his nine-year career that he has hit that milestone. Mixon ran for 100 yards in five of his first six contests to start the season. However, over the last five weeks, he hit the century mark just twice.

It's not easy to sit a running back with 12 total touchdowns, so I get fantasy managers' refusal to sit him this week. Consider this more of a temper-your-expectations inclusion this week. When firing up Mixon in your lineups, make sure to add some solid floor plays to help mitigate the potential risk from this matchup.



More Fantasy Football Analysis

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Sunday Main Slate)
NFL Week 18 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Week 18 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Josh Jacobs, Josh Allen, Garrett Wilson, DK Metcalf
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 18: Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, Pat Freiermuth
Free Week 18 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 18 Matchups Analysis
Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more
Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass
Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall
Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs




Baker Mayfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 18 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and into the playoff push, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners […]

Calvin Ridley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks, Draft Sleepers

NFL Week 18 Fantasy Football Weather Report

Welcome to Week 18. Not everyone is done playing fantasy football and there are also lots of DFS contests going on this week. The purpose of this article is to help you make informed lineup decisions based on the weather forecast. Yes, in some cases, the weather can have a major impact on player production. […]

Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

Week 18 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Josh Jacobs, Josh Allen, Garrett Wilson, DK Metcalf

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 18 fantasy football busts, or players who may disappoint. For those fantasy leagues still chugging along into the final week of the regular season, some key players won't be on the field. The Chiefs, Eagles, Rams, and Bills (for the most part) have stated that starters will not suit […]

Terry McLaurin - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 18: Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, Pat Freiermuth

Week 18 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, and Pat Freiermuth. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Jahmyr Gibbs - Fantasy Football, Rankings, Draft, Sleeper, DFS, Running Back

Free Week 18 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

Man, we are white hot as we reach the NFL playoffs. The Lions and Chargers both covered for us last week, and that propelled us to another 2-0 outing. We are now 10-2 for +8.7 units since Week 12. Hopefully, you’ve been riding the wave and made some cash. The card this week is a […]

Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Bucs, Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 18 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 18! This Week 18 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the final week of the regular season.  Whether you play in a Week 18 fantasy football championship or are looking for some DFS […]

Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more

The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived. As time goes on, injury reports get longer and longer (in general) due to the nature of the game and the piling on of more tackles, hits, and falls to the ground from players at every position. At least many fantasy football managers won't have […]

Cameron Dicker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Kickers, Streamers

Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, it's worth noting that kickers are not directly affected by teams sitting starters. However, their opportunities to score could take a hit, so that is factored into the rankings. Use our Week 18 fantasy football kicker rankings for 2024 to guide you in setting optimal lineups. […]

Jayden Reed - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall

If you're nervous about your lineups heading into fantasy football championship action, use our Week 18 fantasy football overall rankings for 2024 to guide your close calls and start-or-sit decisions. It's not time to overthink your start 'em, sit 'em calls. Let's navigate the overall rankings below to see where key fantasy options like Jameson […]

Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, you probably already know it's going to be a tough week of lineup calls due to key players out of action. We're here to help with our Week 18 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2024. Below, you'll find out where key wideouts such as Malik […]

Jauan Jennings - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) - Week 18 Thursday Updates for Ladd McConkey, Jauan Jennings, Ray Davis, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football title game is in Week 18, you will have a ton of things to sort through as teams are either resting starters or "tanking." Our Week 18 fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2024 are here to help your lineup calls and DFS efforts. Ahead of the final slate of the 2024 […]

Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday RB Updates for Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Ray Davis

Week 18 is by far the most difficult slate to navigate for fantasy football. That said, our Week 18 Thursday fantasy football running back rankings for 2024 are here to help you with start-sit calls. Dig into the rankings below to find out where key Week 18 options such as Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer […]

Chig Okonkwo - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Tight End Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday TE Updates for Jonnu Smith, Noah Gray, Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Tucker Kraft

Week 18 is always tough to navigate for fantasy football and DFS. Several teams will rest key starters, so we're here to help our Week 18 fantasy football tight end rankings. Let's dig into the player rankings below to see where TEs on the start-sit bubble like Jonnu Smith, Noah Gray, Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, Zach […]