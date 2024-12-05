Zack Martin To Have Season-Ending Ankle Surgery
22 hours agoDallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin (ankle) will undergo season-ending surgery on his right ankle, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. It's more bad news for the Cowboys with five games remaining in the regular season. Martin, a seven-time All-Pro offensive lineman, injured his ankle in the Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans and hadn't played since. With the 34-year-old veteran out the rest of the way in what has been a lost season for Dallas, offensive lineman Brock Hoffman figures to take over as the team's starting right guard. Martin, the former sixth overall pick by Dallas back in 2014, will hit the free-agent market this offseason and could depart in free agency. His injury is just more bad news for an offense that is also without quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring) for the rest of the season.
Source: ESPN Dallas - Todd Archer
