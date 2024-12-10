Yimi Garcia, Blue Jays Agree On Two-Year Contract
3 days agoAccording to Ari Alexander of KPRC2, the Toronto Blue Jays have signed free-agent relief pitcher Yimi Garcia (elbow) to a two-year contract worth $15 million. Last season, Garcia opened the season in Toronto and was eventually traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Jonatan Clase. Overall across 39 innings of work, the right-hander held a 3.46 ERA and a stellar 0.90 WHIP with five saves and 13 holds. Garcia's season was cut short in late August due to elbow inflammation. Under the hood, he generated an impressive .185 xBA, 32.0% strikeout rate and 34.4% hard-hit rate, which were all significantly above the average marks. Fantasy managers should monitor his status leading up to spring training, as he may face an uphill battle to be ready for the season opener. With Garcia returning to Toronto, fantasy managers should expect him to operate as the go-to eighth inning option, but he could eventually mix in for save opportunities with Chad Green.
Source: Ari Alexander
