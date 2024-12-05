Willy Adames Drawing Interest From The Yankees
1 day agoFree-agent shortstop Willy Adames is drawing interest from the New York Yankees, who are expected to pursue him in the event they lose out on Juan Soto. While the Yankees are technically set at shortstop with Anthony Volpe, it is anticipated that either Volpe or Adames would have to make the move to another position if a deal gets done, with Volpe likely heading to the keystone to allow Adames to play short, or perhaps having Adames play third to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. elsewhere. Nevertheless, whether it is the Yankees or another team, whoever ends up with Adames will be getting a player who is coming off his highest WAR season to date (4.8) and finished in the top-15 hitters for fantasy last season after the 29-year-old posted a .251-32-112-93-21 line with a .342 wOBA and 119 wRC+. Though the right-handed hitter has cut down on his strikeout rate over the last few seasons, it is still well above-average (25.1%), which probably limits any potential improvement in batting average. But with all that other production while he's in his prime, Adames will cost much more in 2025 fantasy drafts than he did a season ago.
Source: Mark Feinsand
