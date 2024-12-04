White Sox Asking A Lot For Luis Robert Jr.
2 days agoThe Chicago White Sox have a very high price tag on outfielder Luis Robert Jr. in trade discussions this offseason and don't think they are overreaching, according to a source briefed on their thinking. "I don't think they understand what his value is," an MLB executive said. Chicago isn't asking for multiple prospects but do want a "meaningful piece" in return. The 27-year-old is no doubt physically gifted, but he's played in over 100 games just once in the past four seasons back in 2023, when he clubbed 38 long balls, had an .857 OPS and finished 12th in the American League in MVP voting. But outside of that season, he has struggled to stay healthy and was out from April 6 to June 4 with a hip-flexor strain in 2024. He's guaranteed $15 million in 2025 and has $20 million club options for 2025 and 2026. The shortage of center field options and quality bats has kept interest in Robert high.
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon, Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal
