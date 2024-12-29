Tyler Boyd Active For Week 17
1 week agoTennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd (foot) is active for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had been listed as questionable and faced an uphill battle to play after missing three consecutive practices, but in the end, he'll be able to suit up. Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will continue to operate as the Titans' top two receivers, with Boyd set to be the No. 3 receiver. This week, he'll be catching passes from Mason Rudolph. Boyd and Rudolph connected for just two completions and 20 yards last Sunday. The 30-year-old receiver should be left on waivers in most fantasy leagues.
Source: Tennessee Titans
