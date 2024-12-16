Tyjae Spears Scores, Sets Multiple Season-Highs In Week 16
3 weeks agoTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears stepped up in the passing game Sunday, hauling in six receptions on seven targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. Spears added five yards over four carries and a rushing touchdown on the ground. The receptions and receiving yards are season-highs for Spears, who also found the end zone on a one-yard run in the first quarter. So far this season, Spears has not been a fantasy option, while Tony Pollard (ankle) has been healthy. However, Pollard played against the Cincinnati Bengals after his status was up in the air Sunday morning. If the two can coexist in the backfield as they did in Week 15, Spears should be on the FLEX fantasy radar going forward, especially in PPR leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller