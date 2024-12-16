Two Catches For Tucker Kraft In Week 15 Victory
3 weeks agoGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft had a pedestrian night at the office in the Packers' 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. Kraft did not see a lot of volume, as he only had two passes come his way. He caught both for 34 yards as he was lost in the shuffle with Romeo Doubs (concussion) returning as another pass-catching weapon for quarterback Jordan Love. Kraft's fantasy value has been solid for much of the season so to leave this dud in the fantasy playoffs is a bit disappointing. The Packers head back home to Lambeau Field and will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, where fantasy managers hope he is able to put forth more production. Consider Kraft a low-end fantasy TE1 for that matchup.
Source: ESPN
