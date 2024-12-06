Tucker Kraft With 41 Yards, Touchdown Grab In Packers’ Defeat
9 hours agoGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft continued his fine fantasy season as he got into the end zone in the Packers' 34-31 loss to the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions in Week 14. Kraft caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Love in the third quarter; his only touchdown pass of the night. With only 20 passing attempts, there wasn't much volume to be had by the Packers' pass-catchers, but Kraft reeled 3-of-5 targets for 41 yards. Next up for the Packers is a date with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 where Kraft should be considered a low-end TE1 for fantasy managers.
Source: ESPN
