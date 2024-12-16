Trey McBride Leads The Team In Receiving Yards In Week 15
3 weeks agoArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride set the record for most catches (87) in a single season without catching a receiving touchdown in the Week 15 win over the New England Patriots. McBride had another great performance, catching nine passes for 87 yards despite still not finding the end zone. McBride's record-setting catch came at the one-yard line, coming so close to ending the drought. Despite not being able to find the end zone through the air, McBride has still had a stellar fantasy season, ranking as a top-three tight end in fantasy football at the moment. It's hard to pinpoint one reason why McBride hasn't caught a touchdown pass this season, but with three weeks remaining in the season, there's still time to break through. The Cardinals will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, and McBride will, once again, be a lock in the starting tight end spot for fantasy managers.
Source: ESPN.com
