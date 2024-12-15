Tony Pollard Officially Active Against Bengals
3 weeks agoAs expected, Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's contest against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15. Pollard missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but returned to a limited practice on Friday before being labeled questionable for the weekend. The Titans expected their lead RB to play all along, though, and now it's official that he'll play against Cincy. The 27-year-old should be viewed as a strong RB2 play for fantasy managers in the first round of the playoffs in most leagues against a Bengals defense that has been gouged by opposing offenses all year long. Pollard saw 21 carries for 102 yards -- his third 100-yard game of the season -- in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's had 20-plus carries five times this year and should once again dominate backfield touches for the Titans this week.
Source: Tennessee Titans
