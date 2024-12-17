Titans Non-Committal On Starting QB For Week 16
3 weeks agoTennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan said on Monday that he's going to use the next few days to decide who his starting quarterback will be heading into Week 16 against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts. Levis threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in the Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals before being benched in favor of Mason Rudolph. The struggling Levis went 8-for-12 for 89 yards. Rudolph finished 21-for-26 for 209 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Levis has missed several games due to injury and has been inconsistent when on the field in his second year in the league, completing 63.7% of his 284 pass attempts for 1,916 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 starts. The 25-year-old has improved his accuracy, but it hasn't been enough, and turnovers and poor decision-making have been a problem.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport