The Detroit Tigers have kicked the tires on free-agent first baseman Christian Walker this offseason as they search for a right-handed bat. However, the Tigers may not be willing to get aggressive enough for Walker if big-market teams get involved in the bidding. Walker is considered more of a long shot for Detroit because he'll come with draft-pick compensation after he declined the Arizona Diamondbacks' one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer. If Detroit cannot find a right-handed bat on the cheap in free agency, they could turn to the trade market for someone like Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado , Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm , Marlins corner infielder Jake Burger , Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz or Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle . As things currently stand, the Tigers have Matt Vierling and Jace Jung at third and Spencer Torkelson at first base.