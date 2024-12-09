Tigers Kicking The Tires On Christian Walker
2 days agoThe Detroit Tigers have kicked the tires on free-agent first baseman Christian Walker this offseason as they search for a right-handed bat. However, the Tigers may not be willing to get aggressive enough for Walker if big-market teams get involved in the bidding. Walker is considered more of a long shot for Detroit because he'll come with draft-pick compensation after he declined the Arizona Diamondbacks' one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer. If Detroit cannot find a right-handed bat on the cheap in free agency, they could turn to the trade market for someone like Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, Marlins corner infielder Jake Burger, Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz or Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. As things currently stand, the Tigers have Matt Vierling and Jace Jung at third and Spencer Torkelson at first base.
Source: Detroit Free Press - Evan Petzold
