Tigers Interested In Walker Buehler
2 days agoThe Detroit Tigers have interest in signing free-agent right-hander Walker Buehler this offseason. However, Buehler has the potential to command a two-year deal with an opt-out clause after the first year, which isn't really what the Tigers are looking for. Starting pitching isn't cheap this offseason, and although Buehler struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery in 2024 during the regular season, he's a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. The 30-year-old had a rough 5.38 ERA with 28 walks and 64 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings (16 starts) for LA in his return from his second Tommy John surgery of his career. Most of his issues came from his fastball velocity being down, but if Buehler can find his fastball again, he could easily be one of the best values on the starting pitching market this offseason. Buehler did toss 10 scoreless innings in his final three games in October.
Source: Detroit Free Press - Evan Petzold
Source: Detroit Free Press - Evan Petzold