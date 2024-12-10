Thairo Estrada Signs One-Year Deal With Colorado
3 days agoAccording to Mark Feinsand of the MLB Network, the Colorado Rockies have signed free-agent infielder Thairo Estrada to a one-year contract. Estrada has spent each of his past four seasons playing with the San Francisco Giants. Last season, the 28-year-old held a disappointing .217/.247/.343 slash line, which was a stark drop compared to the solid .271/.315/.416 line he posted in the 2023 campaign. In addition, during the 2023 season, he hit 14 home runs and swiped 23 bags while he hit just nine home runs and had two stolen bases last summer. Under the hood, Estrada generated a weak 31.7% hard-hit rate and 4.8% barrel rate. Despite his drop in production last season, Estrada could be an intriguing late-round flier in deeper formats, as he will be playing in a positive fantasy environment in Coors Field and could be set up well for a nice bounce-back campaign as a regular.
Source: Mark Feinsand
