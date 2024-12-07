Thairo Estrada Could Make Sense For Rockies To Fill 2B Need
5 days agoThe Colorado Rockies are in the market for a second baseman this winter, and according to a source, one name to monitor is free-agent infielder Thairo Estrada. After moving on from Brendan Rodgers finally, the Rockies signed Kyle Farmer already this offseason, but he projects better as a utility infielder than an everyday starter at the keystone. Prospect Adael Amador isn't quite ready, so Colorado is looking for more of a stop-gap option. In addition to Estrada, free-agent options include Gleyber Torres, Ha-Seong Kim, Jorge Polanco, Jose Iglesias, Adam Frazier and Cavan Biggio. Estrada, 28, had 14 homers and 20-plus steals in two straight years with the Giants in 2022 and 2023 but slumped to a .217/.247/.343 line in 2024 and being sent to the minors. He could be a nice bounce-back candidate, especially in Colorado, and Estrada has a strong glove at second base.
Source: MLB.com - Thomas Harding
