Texans "Absolutely Not" Considering Changing Play-Callers
3 days agoHouston Texans general manager Nick Caserio said "absolutely not" when asked if the team was considering replacing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik as the play-caller. Caserio also said that he thinks Slowik is a "great coach." Quarterback C.J. Stroud has regressed in his sophomore season under Slowik, and the Texans offense in general has looked sluggish in recent weeks. Houston has just one win all year against team with a winning record and will be fighting for a postseason spot down the stretch despite starting the year 5-1. Stroud specifically has really struggled under pressure and has seen his accuracy decline from what was a very impressive rookie season. The Texans' offense currently ranks 20th in EPA per play, which will need to improve drastically. The good news is Houston will look to work on their offensive inefficiencies on bye this week.
Source: ESPN.com - DJ Bien-Aime
