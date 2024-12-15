Sterling Shepard Suiting Up In Week 15
3 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He missed two practices before returning in a limited capacity on Friday. The veteran receiver had been listed as questionable, but the expectation was that he would be able to play. Shepard has been productive lately, catching 13 of 20 targets for 121 yards over his last three games. He'll continue to operate as the Buccaneers' No. 3 receiver and only has fantasy relevance in deep leagues.
Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
