Sterling Shepard Finishes With Four Receptions
3 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard has seen his role increase in the offense over the last three games. On Sunday, Shepard hauled in four of his six targets for 63 yards in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. This marks the third game in a row that Shepard has finished with at least four receptions. The 31-year-old has done a nice job when called upon, but isn't offering a ton of fantasy value right now. Shepard should continue to be treated as a flex option heading into next week's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Shepard has shown that he is capable of at least a handful of catches each week.
Source: ESPN
