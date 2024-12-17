Steelers Optimistic On T.J. Watt's Week 16 Availability
3 weeks agoPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic on pass-rusher T.J. Watt's (ankle) availability for their Week 16 game this Saturday against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. Tomlin said Watt is walking around comfortably and that the "door is ajar" for him to play. Pittsburgh believes that the ankle sprain that the 30-year-old suffered late in the Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles is a minor one that might not even force him to miss any time. If that's true, it would be big for the Steelers, as Watt is one of the best all-around defensive players in the NFL. However, the Steelers also probably won't take any chances with Watt potentially making his injury worse if he plays through it and he's not completely ready. It all means that fantasy managers in IDP leagues should be prepared for a scenario in which they won't have Watt this weekend on a short week for Pittsburgh.
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garofolo
