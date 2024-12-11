Spencer Horwitz Heading To Cleveland
3 days agoThe Cleveland Guardians acquired first baseman/second baseman Spencer Horwitz from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in the deal that sent second baseman Andres Gimenez and Nick Sandlin to Toronto, according to a source. Horwitz comes with six years of club control -- two years at league minimum and four years of salary arbitration. Horwitz, 27, made his major-league debut in Toronto in 2023 (15 games) and hit .265/.357/.433 with a decent .790 OPS, 12 home runs, 40 RBI and 46 runs scored in 381 trips to the plate over his 97 games played. He has the ability to play multiple positions, but Gimenez now in Toronto, Horwitz figures to see most of his playing time with his new team at the keystone. The left-handed hitter was originally a 24th-round pick by Toronto in 2019 out of Radford. Horwitz's defensive skills pale in comparison to Gimenez, and he could be destined for a platoon role unless he improves against lefty pitchers.
Source: ESPN.com - Kiley McDaniel
