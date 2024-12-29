Shake Milton Lands With Lakers
2 weeks agoThe Brooklyn Nets have traded guard Shake Milton and forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. In exchange, the Nets will receive guard D'Angelo Russell, forward Maxwell Lewis, and three second round picks. This was a good time to trade Milton after back-to-back solid performances. The 28-year-old probably won't be anything more than depth on this Lakers roster. He'll be forced to compete for playing time with Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht. This move to the Lakers probably doesn't do much for his fantasy value.
Source: Shams Charania
