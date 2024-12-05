Semyon Varlamov Considered Day-To-Day
24 hours agoNew York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (lower body) has been labeled as day-to-day ahead of Thursday's contest against Seattle. The veteran netminder continues to nurse a lower-body injury. He was able to back up Ilya Sorokin on Tuesday versus Montreal but might have to exit the lineup on Thursday. The team has recalled Marcus Hogberg from the minors on an emergency basis. Sorokin is penciled in for his 17th start of the campaign Thursday. He's looking to improve a 6-6-4 record in a good matchup against a team that tends to struggle on the road and has gone 3-5-0 in its last eight games with 3.13 goals allowed.
Source: New York Islanders
