Saquon Barkley Ready To Roll Against Carolina
5 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has had an MVP-caliber year. Through 12 games, the 27-year-old has 1,499 rushing yards, already surpassing his career-high from 2022. He also has 13 touchdowns, with five occurring in the last three weeks. With the Panthers on tap for Week 14, Barkley is expected to have a fantastic fantasy showing versus a Carolina defense that is the worst in the National Football League against the run, surrendering 1,652 yards and 15 touchdowns to opposing backs during the 2024-25 campaign.
Source: ESPN
