Roki Sasaki Might Benefit With Smaller-Market Team
3 days agoAgent Joel Wolfe said that it might be beneficial for young Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki to have a soft landing with more of a small-market MLB team because of the issues he had with media earlier in his career overseas in Nippon Professional Baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been considered the favorites for the 23-year-old hurler from the beginning, but they are the opposite of small market, and Sasaki would be the third biggest Japanese draw there behind Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The division-rival San Diego Padres are the other team most associated with Sasaki this offseason, although the Seattle Mariners could also be a good fit. Sasaki was officially posted for MLB teams on Monday, opening up a 45-day window for him to sign with an MLB team. His stuff should play in the big leagues right away, but durability issues could limit his overall upside.
Source: Metsmerized - Mike Mayer
