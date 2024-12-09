Ricky Pearsall Gets Two Targets Against Bears
2 days agoSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall remained lower in the pecking order of targets during the team's 38-13 win over the Chicago Bears. The rookie finished the game with two targets, one reception, and five yards. Jauan Jennings and George Kittle commanded over half of the targets in this game, leaving Pearsall behind Isaac Guerendo and Deebo Samuel Sr. The 49ers now have a short week and will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night for Week 15.
Source: ESPN
