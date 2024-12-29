Puka Nacua Posts Strong Stats Against Arizona
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua continues to post big numbers even when the rest of the offense struggles. On Saturday night, Nacua hauled in 10 passes against the Cardinals for 129 yards on a team-high 14 targets. Nacua's line in the box score stands out even more when compared to the rest of the Rams' offense which couldn't get much going against the Cardinals. Matthew Stafford completed only 17 passes for 189 yards, meaning Nacua had 59% of the team's completions and 68% of the Rams' receiving yards. For the season, Nacua is up to 79 catches for 990 yards this season in just 11 games. He should reach 1,000 yards despite his injury-plagued campaign next week against the Seahawks in the regular season finale. However, he may have a reduced workload if the Rams clinch the division before kickoff, which could happen this Sunday depending on multiple results that impact their strength of schedule tiebreaker with Seattle.
Source: NFL.com
