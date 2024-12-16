Patrick Mahomes Non-Committal On Week 16 Status
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is unsure if he'll be available for the Week 16 contest this coming Saturday against the Houston Texans after injuring his right ankle in the Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes' ankle isn't broken, but it's believed he's dealing with a high-ankle sprain after going down midway through the fourth quarter in the eventual 21-7 win. Reid said Mahomes could have stayed in the game, but "there was no need for that." The superstar QB finished 19-for-38 for 159 yards and two touchdowns before leaving. He was replaced by backup Carson Wentz, who would be in line to start on Saturday against Houston if Mahomes isn't cleared by then. Fantasy managers relying on Mahomes need to formulate a backup plan in case the two-time MVP cannot play in Week 16.
Source: ESPN.com - Adam Teicher
