Patrick Mahomes Diagnosed With Mild High-Ankle Sprain, Still Week-To-Week
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) has been diagnosed with a mild high-ankle sprain following tests on Monday and is still considered week-to-week after being injured late in the Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, according to sources. With the Chiefs facing the Houston Texans on Saturday in Week 16 and then with another short turnaround in Week 17 with a Christmas Day game the following Wednesday versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, it wouldn't be a surprise if Mahomes misses a game or two to make sure he's fully healthy heading into the postseason. Fantasy managers still alive in the playoffs that have been starting Mahomes need to formulate a backup plan quickly. If the two-time MVP misses any time, backup Carson Wentz would be thrust into starting duties for the Chiefs.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
