Paolo Banchero Increasing Activity
4 days agoOrlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (oblique) has missed the last 20 games. However, the 22-year-old is moving in a positive direction, recently beginning "light movement workouts" while "getting shots up." He was having a stellar year before tearing his oblique back in October, averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 34.4% shooting from behind the arc, all the highest of his career. Banchero wants to return before the end of 2024. But it appears he has some hurdles to clear, so fantasy managers shouldn't be as optimistic. In the meantime, Franz Wagner should continue to benefit from a production standpoint while Banchero is sidelined. Goga Bitadze may also remain in the starting lineup, with Wendell Carter Jr. sliding over to the four spot.
Source: Fawzan Amer
