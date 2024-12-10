Packers To Designate Certain Plays For Jayden Reed?
2 days agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed put up a donut for his fantasy managers in the Week 14 loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions last Thursday night, which was especially disappointing with Romeo Doubs (concussion) out. Head coach Matt LaFleur insinuated that the Packers will look to get Reed more involved moving forward with specific packages that make sure he touches the football. "Where we can be better, and I talked to Jayden about this, is just making sure we have some of those plays for him in the game plan where he's tagged to go in there and play wideout. Because he's certainly an impactful player," LaFleur said. Reed, one of the team's best playmakers, only played 50% of the snaps on Thursday and was targeted only once. The 24-year-old could get the squeaky-wheel treatment in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, but he's been boom or bust for fantasy managers all year with one game all year with more than six targets.
Source: NFL.com - Jason B. Hirschhorn
