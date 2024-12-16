Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Disappoints In Week 15
3 weeks agoTennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught two receptions on three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a second disappointing performance in a row for Westbrook-Ikhine, who seemingly needs to catch touchdowns in order to have any fantasy relevance. After a solid six-week stretch starting in Week 8, the Titans wideout is going cold at the wrong time. Tennessee played from behind for most of the game and threw the ball 38 times because of it, but even still, Westbrook-Ikhine couldn't get consistently involved against a poor Bengals defense. He'll look to bounce back against the division-rival Colts in Week 16.
Source: RotoBaller
