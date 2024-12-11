Naji Marshall Returning On Tuesday Night
3 days agoDallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against OKC. He was under the weather, keeping him off the floor for the Mavs' previous four contests. But Marshall's return comes at the perfect time, with P.J. Washington (illness) and Maxi Kleber (illness) sidelined for Tuesday's meeting with the Thunder. The 26-year-old has played well in his first season in Dallas, averaging a career-high 11.6 points and 1.0 steals. Marshall will likely start, so there's a good chance he'll be even more productive.
Source: NBA Injury Report
