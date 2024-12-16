Michael Wilson Quiet In The Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson had a very quiet day in the Cardinals' 30-17 win over the New England Patriots. The wide receiver involvement in the Arizona Cardinals offense has been inconsistent all season, and the Cardinals' wide receivers have become touchdown-reliant from a fantasy football perspective. Wilson finished the game with just two catches for 9 yards on two targets. The Patriots' cornerbacks did a good job limiting the Cardinals' receivers from creating separation, and with the Cardinals taking an early lead, they shifted to a run-first approach and found success moving the ball that way. Wilson has become boom-or-bust all season, and this week, he happened to bust. Heading into Week 16, given the favorable matchup for the Cardinals against the Carolina Panthers, Wilson could receive streaming consideration at the flex spot, although it would be a risky play.
Source: ESPN.com
