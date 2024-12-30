Michael Penix Jr. Nearly Leads Team To Victory In Week 17
1 week agoAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. nearly led his team to a win on Sunday Night Football, getting the team into position for a potential game-winning field goal, but the kick fell short and the Falcons ultimately lost 30-24 to the Commanders in overtime. The former first-round draft pick completed 19-of-35 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Some passes were clearly off-target, but others displayed the 24-year-old's talent level, including the game-tying touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts late in the fourth quarter. The rookie will get a chance to end the season on a high note and send the Falcons -- with some help from the Saints -- to the playoffs with a win against the Panthers in Week 18.
Source: ESPN
