Mets Sign Jared Young To One-Year Deal
3 weeks agoThe New York Mets announced on Monday that they signed free-agent infielder Jared Young to an undisclosed one-year major-league deal. Young, 29, was a 15th-round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2017 out of Old Dominion University. He made his major-league debut with the Cubs in 2022 and has a .210/.290/.435 slash line with two homers, eight RBI and 10 runs scored in 22 games played in his two seasons in the Show. Young hit well while at Triple-A Memphis in the St. Louis Cardinals' organization and for the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization in 2024 to get himself another MLB deal heading into 2025. He'll be hoping for a chance to return to the big leagues next season but will most likely open the campaign playing for Triple-A Syracuse for depth at the position in case the Mets cannot re-sign Pete Alonso.
Source: New York Mets
