Matthew Stafford Goes Scoreless But Rams Still Win
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford posted an uninspiring stat line of just 189 passing yards and no touchdowns on Saturday night against the Cardinals, but he still managed the Rams to their fifth straight victory. Stafford has thrown for under 200 yards in three straight weeks with just one total touchdown during that span. The Rams have relied on their running game and defense to win low-scoring games while Stafford's production has tailed off down the stretch. He still has 3,762 passing yards on the season with a chance to get to 4,000 with a big week next week. The Rams host the Seahawks in Week 18, but they may wrap up the NFC West crown before kickoff depending on Sunday's results.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com