Marvin Harrison Jr. Catches Two Passes In The 30-17 Win
3 weeks agoArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was held to just two catches in the 30-17 win over the New England Patriots. Despite a 23-yard catch-and-run on the game's first possession, Murray and Harrison Jr. could only connect one more time. The Cardinals did include Harrison Jr. in their game plan; however, Murray and Harrison Jr. just couldn't connect more than twice on the six targets Harrison Jr. received. Two of those targets came in the red zone, with shots to the end zone that New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez defended well. Now, heading into Week 16, it still appears that Murray and Harrison Jr. cannot find a way to get on the same page. Harrison Jr.'s touchdown upside, especially against the struggling Carolina Panthers, still keeps him in the conversation for a starting spot heading for fantasy football.
Source: ESPN.com
